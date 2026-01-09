NWFL Fines Ibom Angels ₦2.5 Million for Assault on Players, Officials

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Nigeria – The Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) has slapped Ibom Angels FC with a ₦2.5 million fine following assaults on players and officials of Bayelsa Queens during a premiership match in Uyo on Wednesday.

According to a statement signed by NWFL Media Director Sam Ahmadu, the decision was based on a review of match officials’ reports and video evidence from the encounter at the Uyo Township Stadium.

“Supporters of Ibom Angels were found to have encroached onto the field of play and attacked players and officials of Bayelsa Queens. This is a serious violation of our regulatory framework and the principles of fair play,” the statement read.

The fine breakdown includes ₦1.5 million for contravening Article 26.1, relating to assault, intimidation, and offensive conduct, and an additional ₦1 million for bringing the game into disrepute and failing to provide adequate security.

In addition, the NWFL has ordered Ibom Angels to play their next three home matches behind closed doors—against Ekiti Queens, Edo Queens, and Naija Ratels—in line with Article 16.4 of the league regulations.

NWFL Chief Operating Officer Modupe Shabi emphasised the need for strict sanctions to protect the league’s integrity:

“The safety of players, officials and match personnel is non-negotiable. What occurred in Uyo represents a serious breach of our regulations and the values of the NWFL. We will take stiffer actions against any club whose supporters engage in violence or conduct capable of bringing the league into disrepute,” Shabi said.

The NWFL also warned that non-compliance or repeat incidents could attract harsher penalties, including extended venue bans and severe disciplinary measures.

