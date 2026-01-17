Nwabali the Hero as Nigeria Defeat Egypt on Penalties to Claim Afcon Bronze

Updated: Jan 17, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Nigeria, Jan. 17, 2026 (Naija247news) –

Nigeria’s Super Eagles ended their long-running penalty shootout woes on Saturday, defeating Egypt 4–2 on spot-kicks after a goalless draw to secure third place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerged the decisive figure in Casablanca, saving penalties from Egyptian stars Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, before Ademola Lookman calmly converted the winning kick to seal Nigeria’s ninth Afcon bronze finish.

The victory came as redemption for the Super Eagles, who had suffered consecutive shootout heartbreaks — losing to Morocco in the semi-finals earlier in the week and crashing out of 2026 World Cup qualification on penalties against DR Congo in November.

⸻

Nigeria Dominant, Goals Denied by VAR

Despite the scoreline, Eric Chelle’s side were the more adventurous team over 90 minutes and had the ball in the net twice, only for both efforts to be ruled out following VAR interventions.

Nigeria first thought they had taken the lead nine minutes before half-time when Akor Adams’ header went in off Paul Onuachu, but referee Jalal Jayed overturned the goal after reviewing footage and instead booked Onuachu for a foul in the build-up.

Early in the second half, substitute Ademola Lookman headed home from close range, but the strike was again disallowed for offside against Adams.

⸻

Egypt Threaten Late, But Nwabali Stands Firm

Egypt, who made six changes from their semi-final defeat, offered limited attacking threat, though Salah twice tested Nwabali in the first half. A late free-kick from the Liverpool forward was comfortably blocked by the Nigerian wall as the match drifted toward penalties.

Nigeria were also denied a potential late chance when Egypt midfielder Hamdy Fathy appeared to shove Adams from behind inside the final 10 minutes, an incident that went unpunished.

With talisman Victor Osimhen an unused substitute, Nigeria relied on collective discipline and defensive solidity to hold out until the shootout.

⸻

Penalty Redemption at Last

The shootout began nervously, with Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir saving Nigeria’s opening kick from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. But Nwabali quickly swung momentum Nigeria’s way, denying Salah with a strong right hand before stretching a trailing leg to stop Marmoush’s effort down the middle.

Nigeria’s remaining penalties were dispatched with confidence, culminating in Lookman’s decisive strike, silencing Egyptian hopes and sparking celebrations among the largely Nigeria-backed crowd.

⸻

Bronze Record Extended, Focus Shifts Home

The result extends Nigeria’s perfect record in Afcon third-place matches, adding eight play-off victories to their bronze medal from the 1976 tournament, when the competition was decided via a group format.

For Egypt and Salah, it marked another painful Afcon disappointment, with the Pharaohs captain still chasing a first continental title.

Nigeria now return home with momentum restored, while attention turns to Sunday’s final in Rabat, where hosts Morocco face Senegal for the Afcon crown and a $10 million prize.