NVDC Backs Rivers Impeachment Push, Urges Assembly to Enforce Rule of Law

Updated: Jan 17, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The National Vanguard for Democratic Coalition (NVDC), a civil society organisation, has thrown its weight behind the renewed impeachment move against Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, calling on the State House of Assembly to fully exhaust all constitutional options available to it.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the group’s Coordinator, Mr. Felix White, warned that any decision by lawmakers to abandon the impeachment process would amount to a betrayal of democratic values and constitutional responsibility.

Naija247news gathered that the group expressed concern that the current impeachment push is the third attempt against Governor Fubara since he assumed office in 2023, a situation it described as a clear sign of a worsening relationship between the executive and the legislature.

According to Naija247news, White alleged that the political crisis rocking Rivers State has been fuelled by actions of the governor which, in the group’s view, undermine the rule of law and the principle of separation of powers.

The coalition argued that residents of Rivers State are the biggest victims of the prolonged standoff between the executive and the legislature, noting that governance has suffered as a result of the ongoing tension.

Naija247news understands that the CSO believes lasting peace can only return to the state if the governor strictly follows constitutional provisions in his engagement with the House of Assembly and recognises it as an independent arm of government.

Central to the controversy, according to the group, is the alleged failure of Governor Fubara to present the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the Rivers State House of Assembly. The coalition described the situation as unprecedented among serving governors in Nigeria.

Naija247news reports that White said the alleged refusal to submit the budget, alongside claims of failure to meet statutory obligations to the legislature, could amount to gross misconduct under Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution, which outlines the procedure for impeaching a sitting governor.

He further accused the governor of actions that allegedly weaken democratic governance in the state and erode constitutional order, stressing that accountability must not be sacrificed for political convenience.

The group urged members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to remain firm and not retreat from the impeachment process if the governor fails to address the alleged violations.

White concluded that if Governor Fubara is unwilling to comply with constitutional requirements, the honourable path, according to the coalition, would be for him to step aside in the interest of stability and effective governance in Rivers State.