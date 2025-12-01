NUPRC unveils 2025 Oil Licensing Round, opens digital bidding portal

Nigeria has officially opened the 2025 Oil and Gas Licensing Round as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission unveiled a fully digital bid portal designed to deepen investments and strengthen upstream activities across the country. The Commission Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, announced the launch during a press briefing at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, introducing the dedicated portal: br2025.nuprc.gov.ng.

Komolafe said the platform was developed to enhance transparency, expand investor participation, and accelerate exploration across Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain. He cited previous rounds—the 2022 Mini-Bid Round and the 2024 Licensing Round—as examples of transparent, competitive processes that concluded without litigation and earned commendations from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative and other stakeholders.

With presidential approval, 50 oil and gas blocks are now on offer across diverse terrains, including 15 onshore blocks, 19 shallow water blocks, 15 frontier basin assets, and one deepwater block. He stated that the 2025 exercise is expected to boost national reserves, increase production capacity, expand gas utilisation, promote indigenous participation, and generate thousands of jobs.

To attract more investors, Komolafe confirmed that signature bonuses have been reduced. He also highlighted extensive multi-client surveys and improved seismic data reprocessing aimed at reducing exploration risks. According to the commission, the round is projected to deliver up to $10 billion in investments, add about two billion barrels to national reserves over the next decade, and yield an estimated 400,000 barrels per day when fully developed.

Reaffirming the agency’s commitment to transparency, Komolafe noted that all bidding guidelines are already available on the NUPRC website. The 2025 Licensing Round will adopt a two-stage, fully digital process beginning with a qualification phase followed by a bidding stage. Participation will not be restricted by company age or incorporation date; instead, evaluations will focus strictly on technical competence, professionalism, and financial strength.

Qualified applicants will sign a Confidentiality Agreement before advancing to the bid stage, where they will submit Technical and Commercial Bids in line with regulatory requirements. Komolafe said the digital approach reinforces the commission’s goal of aligning with global best practices while ensuring a credible and seamless process for all participants.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.