NUPRC promises transparent 2025 oil licensing round to attract investment

ABUJA, Nov. 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has promised a transparent 2025 oil licensing round aimed at boosting investment in the country’s oil and gas sector.

The commission said the bid portal will go live on its website on Dec. 1, 2025, allowing investors to participate in a fully digitised process.

Mr Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive of NUPRC, disclosed this when executives from Ludoil Energy of Italy visited the commission’s corporate headquarters in Abuja. He said the licensing round would be conducted in two stages: a technical phase followed by a commercial phase for those who qualify.

“The licensing round will be transparent and fair in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA 2021). We invite all potential investors to participate. The process is digitised, so winners will know immediately after the exercise. There is no bureaucracy involved,” Komolafe said.

He added that the PIA had restored investor confidence and provided a stable regulatory framework. Komolafe emphasised that with over 37 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest crude oil producer, the country remained the best investment destination on the continent.

Komolafe also highlighted Nigeria’s 853km coastline, giving it a strategic advantage for transporting crude to European markets faster than the United States.

Mr Paolo Fedeli, Group Chief Technical Officer of Ludoil Energy SPA, said the company currently operates in the Republic of Congo but aims to expand into Africa, starting with Nigeria. He expressed keen interest in participating in the 2025 licensing round.

“We are seeing Nigeria as our next target for growth because it is Africa’s largest producer. Your next round of licensing is an opportunity for us,” Fedeli said.

