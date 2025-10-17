NUPRC opposes bill to create oilfield deactivation commission

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has firmly opposed a proposed bill seeking to establish a National Commission for Decommissioning of Oil and Gas Installations, warning that such a move would duplicate regulatory functions, increase bureaucratic hurdles, and impose greater financial burdens on the federal government.

Naija247news reports that the NUPRC made its position known during a public hearing held by the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) on Thursday in Abuja. Emmanuel Jaja, a director and geologist at the commission, presented the agency’s official stance.

Naija247news understands that Jaja argued that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 already provides a comprehensive and globally aligned framework for managing decommissioning, abandonment, and site restoration activities within the petroleum sector. He noted that the current framework ensures efficiency and avoids unnecessary overlap.

According to Naija247news, Jaja emphasized that decommissioning is an integral phase of the lifecycle of oil and gas assets, not an independent sector requiring a new regulatory body. He cited global best practices from countries like Norway, the United States, and the United Kingdom, where existing petroleum regulators manage decommissioning to preserve data integrity and policy consistency.

Naija247news gathered that the geologist warned that creating a new commission would disrupt operational coherence, contradict the objectives of the PIA, and potentially discourage much-needed investment in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Jaja highlighted the establishment of the Decommissioning and Abandonment (D&A) Fund under Section 233 of the PIA, noting that companies are already mandated to set aside funds for end-of-life asset management. These funds, held in escrow, are not revenue for either companies or the government but are specifically allocated for approved decommissioning programmes.

With the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) holding major equity stakes in several oil projects, Naija247news understands that the federal government already shoulders between 60 to 100 percent of the decommissioning costs. Jaja warned that introducing another agency would only increase fiscal pressure without delivering added value.

In response, Alhassan Doguwa, Chairman of the Committee, said the public hearing aimed to collect diverse stakeholder views before presenting a recommendation. He acknowledged the challenges in Nigeria’s history with decommissioning and said a thorough review would ensure any regulatory reforms are evidence-based and in national interest.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.