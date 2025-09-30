Menu
NUJ Demands Forensic Probe into Death of Arise TV Anchor

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

30, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called for a thorough forensic investigation into the death of Arise TV news anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu. Maduagwu was tragically killed during an armed robbery at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.

NUJ’s Demand for Justice

The NUJ FCT Council is urging the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to launch an immediate and comprehensive investigation into Maduagwu’s death. The union wants those responsible for the heinous crime to be brought to justice. The NUJ described Maduagwu as a brilliant, passionate, and dedicated broadcaster who represented the best of Nigerian journalism.

Tribute to a Fallen Journalist

Maduagwu was known for her professionalism, poise, and commitment to truth. Her death has sent shockwaves through the media industry, highlighting the increasing security challenges in the country. The NUJ emphasized the need for accountability and justice, not just for Maduagwu’s family but also for the journalism community.

Support for the Family

The NUJ has extended its condolences to Maduagwu’s family, friends, and colleagues, urging them to remain strong during this difficult time. The union’s call for justice is also a testament to its commitment to protecting the rights and safety of journalists in Nigeria

The NUJ’s demand for a forensic investigation into Maduagwu’s death is a call to action for the authorities to take concrete steps towards ensuring justice is served. As the investigation unfolds, the journalism community remains hopeful that those responsible will be held accountable, and measures will be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

