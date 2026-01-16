NTDA, FAAN partner to revive airport tourism desks

Updated: Jan 16, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Nigerian Tourism Development Authority and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria have agreed to reinstate tourism information desks at major airports across the country, in a move aimed at boosting Nigeria’s tourism sector.

In a statement issued on Friday in Lagos, the NTDA said the initiative is designed to address one of the longstanding gaps limiting tourism growth in Nigeria, particularly poor access to information for arriving visitors.

The decision followed a strategic meeting between the Director-General of the NTDA, Dr Olayiwola Awakan, and the Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, held in Lagos.

Awakan described airports as critical tourism hubs and the first point of contact for visitors entering the country. He noted that the absence of visible and functional tourism information desks at airports had negatively affected visitors’ first impressions of Nigeria.

According to him, limited access to travel information and fragmented travel experiences have continued to hold back the sector, despite the country’s vast and largely untapped tourism potential.

Awakan explained that the return of tourism desks would provide arriving passengers with immediate access to essential tools needed to convert arrivals into actual tourism spending. These include travel guides, maps, attraction highlights and information on local transportation options.

He added that the renewed focus on airport-based tourism support would help create a warmer welcome for visitors and showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural and natural diversity from the moment they arrive.

FAAN Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, welcomed the collaboration, describing aviation and tourism as naturally interconnected sectors. She commended Awakan for his consistent support and reaffirmed FAAN’s readiness to work closely with the tourism authority.

Kuku pledged FAAN’s commitment to improving passenger experience, upgrading airport infrastructure and supporting initiatives that would boost both domestic and international tourism traffic.

To address coordination challenges that hindered previous efforts, both agencies agreed to establish a joint committee to manage data sharing and oversee collaborative projects.

The development comes amid growing concerns from tourism stakeholders, particularly tour operators, over structural challenges that affected the sector during the December festive period.

Logistics and operational costs, driven by flights, accommodation and last-minute itinerary changes, especially for diaspora visitors, were identified as major hurdles.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the National President of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators, Mrs Bolaji Mustapha, had said the association would strengthen collaboration with airlines and deploy technology to tackle some of these challenges.