NSCI Backs Mahmood Yakubu’s Ambassadorial Nomination, Calls for Northern Unity

The Northern Stakeholders Consultative Initiative (NSCI) has urged political leaders from the northern region to support the ambassadorial nomination of former INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

The call comes after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar reportedly expressed reservations about Yakubu’s inclusion among the 35 ambassadorial nominees recently forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement signed by its Convener, Yerima Shettima, the NSCI described Yakubu’s nomination as a positive development for the North, citing his “commitment to public service and experience in national assignments.” The group stressed that such appointments promote representation and enhance the region’s contribution to national development.

Shettima highlighted that President Tinubu’s choice of qualified northerners demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity and merit-based governance. He urged stakeholders to support initiatives that advance the region’s interests, particularly in achieving better socio-economic outcomes.

“The time has come for us to focus on initiatives that foster development and strengthen our position within the country,” the statement read. NSCI also called on northern political figures to avoid actions or comments that could undermine the region’s representation in federal service.

The group concluded by thanking President Tinubu for appointing qualified northerners to strategic positions and encouraged continued collaboration to ensure decisions that promote peace, development, and progress in the North.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.