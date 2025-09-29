NSCDC Deploys 4,500 Personnel for Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day Celebrations

29, September 2025/Naija 247news

As Nigeria prepares to mark its 65th Independence Day anniversary, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has taken proactive measures to ensure a secure environment for citizens and visitors alike. In a bid to safeguard lives, property, and critical national assets, the NSCDC has deployed 4,500 personnel in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

A Multi-Faceted Security Approach

The NSCDC’s security plan is comprehensive, with personnel strategically stationed across vulnerable locations, including shopping malls, recreational centers, prayer grounds, markets, motor parks, amusement parks, and government buildings. The deployment includes specialized units such as the Female Strike Force, Arms Squad, Operation Adakasu, Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNE) department. These units will work in tandem to prevent security breaches and ensure a hitch-free celebration.

Warning to Criminals

The NSCDC Commandant, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, has warned criminals and vandals to steer clear of national assets, emphasizing that covert operatives are strategically positioned across the FCT to deal decisively with offenders. This warning serves as a reminder of the NSCDC’s commitment to maintaining law and order during the celebrations.

Residents’ Role in Security

The NSCDC has also urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security agency. This partnership between the security agencies and residents is crucial in ensuring a peaceful celebration. By working together, they can identify and address potential security threats before they escalate.

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Day anniversary, the NSCDC’s deployment of 4,500 personnel in Abuja is a testament to the agency’s commitment to ensuring a secure environment for citizens and visitors. With a multi-faceted security approach and a warning to criminals, the NSCDC is poised to prevent security breaches and ensure a hitch-free celebration. By partnering with residents, the NSCDC can guarantee a peaceful and enjoyable celebration for all.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.