NSC Orders Suspension of Port Charge Increases, Warns Shipping Firms

Updated: Jan 13, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has directed shipping companies, shipping agents and terminal operators to suspend all reviews or increases in port charges in a bid to restore stability and ensure transparent engagement with stakeholders.

The directive was issued by the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the council, Dr Pius Akutah, through a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Mrs Rebecca Adamu, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Naija247News gathered that Akutah instructed all terminal operators, shipping agents and shipping companies to refrain from implementing any new tariff adjustments until meaningful consultations with stakeholders have been concluded.

He explained that recent port charge reviews were conducted strictly within the council’s statutory mandate as Nigeria’s Port Economic Regulator.

According to Akutah, all tariff review exercises carried out by the council were transparent, structured and followed clearly defined regulatory procedures.

He said the review processes involved detailed technical assessments and consultative engagements with affected service providers to evaluate cost drivers, operational realities, investment obligations and regulatory compliance.

Akutah emphasised that such engagements did not translate into automatic approval of new charges, noting that final decisions were taken only after rigorous internal, technical and financial assessments.

Naija247News understands that he added that the assessments were guided by empirical evidence, regulatory benchmarks and prevailing economic conditions.

Despite these processes, Akutah said shipping companies, agents and terminal operators have been directed to suspend any intended review or implementation of charges until proper stakeholder consultations are completed.

The NSC boss warned that the council would take strict action against any service provider found disrupting port operations, stressing that the council has the authority to enforce compliance under existing laws.

According to Naija247News, Akutah stated that transparency, fairness and stakeholder participation remain the core principles guiding port economic regulation in Nigeria.

He reassured port users and operators of the council’s commitment to protecting stakeholders’ interests, promoting fair competition and ensuring a predictable and stable business environment in the maritime sector.

Akutah also noted that the council is empowered to impose sanctions, including enforcement measures provided for in relevant regulatory frameworks, against operators that violate its directives.

The directive followed protests on Monday by members of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) and other freight forwarders, who shut down the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) office in Apapa over increased charges.

Naija247News reports that the MSC recently increased the Import Documentation Fee for 20-foot containers from ₦45,000 to ₦58,500 and for 40-foot containers from ₦72,000 to ₦93,600.

Additional port charges were also raised from ₦50,000 to ₦80,000 for 20-foot containers and from ₦100,000 to ₦160,000 for 40-foot containers.

According to the NSC, the intervention is aimed at ensuring fair consultation, preventing further disruptions and maintaining harmony in port operations while balancing the interests of service providers and port users.