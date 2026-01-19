NPFL: Kwara United Fall 1–0 to Ikorodu City in Tight Lagos Encounter

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 18, 2026 (NAN) – Kwara United FC suffered a narrow 1–0 defeat to Ikorodu City FC in Matchday 21 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, on Sunday.

The lone goal came early in the fifth minute when Samuel Ezekiel rose highest to head home a precise cross from Gift Udoh, giving the hosts a lead they defended resolutely for the remainder of the match.

Reacting to the setback, Kwara United head coach Ashifat Suleiman blamed hard luck for the loss but praised his squad’s effort and resilience.

“This is a difficult period, but we will overcome it. We were unlucky not to get at least a point. We are at a critical stage of the season and need full support from our fans. I believe we will come out stronger,” Suleiman said.

Despite conceding early, Kwara United grew into the game and applied sustained pressure in search of an equaliser. Akeem Akanni, Johnmark Aule, and Babatunde Bright were standout performers, driving the team forward with energy and determination.

Akanni came closest late in the first half with a powerful effort that forced a fine save from the Ikorodu City goalkeeper. The rebound fell to Aule, but his follow-up narrowly missed the target.

In the second half, Kwara United made tactical substitutions, introducing Eze Ogbodo, Mahe Alege, and Mustapha Salisu to bolster the attack. Ikorodu City also responded with changes, bringing on Moses Ali and Bada Moses in the 87th minute.

Despite sustained pressure from the visitors, Ikorodu City’s disciplined defence held firm, ensuring the home side secured all three points.

The result leaves Kwara United seeking a return to winning ways as the NPFL season reaches its critical stages.