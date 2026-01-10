NPFL: Kano Pillars Part Ways with Tiza, Yakasai Ahead of Second Stanza

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Kano, Nigeria – Kano Pillars Football Club has confirmed the amicable departure of striker Samuel Tiza and midfielder Umar Yakasai ahead of the second half of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)season.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the club praised the professionalism and contributions of both players during their tenure.

“The club wishes to thank Samuel Tiza and Umar Sani Yakasai for their commitment and dedication. We wish them success in the next phase of their careers,” the statement read.

As the league resumes, Kano Pillars remains focused on revamping key areas of the squad to strengthen the team and compete strongly in the remainder of the season.

Currently 18th on the NPFL table with 19 points from 19 matches, Pillars are preparing for an intensive training programme ahead of their next outing against Nasarawa United in Lafia on Wednesday. The club aims to consolidate its position and climb the league standings as the second stanza gets underway.