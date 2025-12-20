Not Cancer but Pneumonia: Aisha Buhari Reveals Late President’s Final Illness in New Biography

Abuja — Former First Lady Aisha Buhari has disclosed that pneumonia, not cancer or leukemia as widely speculated, was the ailment that led to the death of her husband, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The revelation is contained in a new biography titled From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, authored by Dr. Charles Omole, which offers an intimate account of the former president’s final months and the toll his failing health took on his family.

According to the book, Buhari’s last days after completing his eight-year presidency were marked by repeated hospital stays, physical decline, and emotional strain on his immediate family. He was in his early eighties when he completed his tenure.

Aisha Buhari is quoted as describing the period bluntly:

“The final days were difficult. ICU for some days, then the ward, then the slide.

The last three days were the worst.”

A Gradual Decline After Leaving Office

The biography recounts that following Buhari’s exit from office, international travel and medical visits intensified, particularly trips to the United Kingdom, where he often sought treatment and respite.

Aisha recalled that Buhari travelled to London initially to fix a tooth and enjoy the summer air, while she remained in Abuja mourning the death of a nephew. She later returned to London, only to travel back to Nigeria again for another family funeral.

The book paints a detailed picture of Buhari’s medical history, linking his illness to years of military service, exposure to harsh weather conditions during the civil war, and long-term strain on his lungs.

“He had been a soldier in the bush for 30 months… soaked by rain in uniforms that dried on his body,” Aisha said.

“Decades later, she believes, the cold had lodged in his lungs and bones — exacerbated by office air-conditioning.”

She also acknowledged that Buhari smoked earlier in life, noting that age compounded the damage.

‘Pneumonia Was the Last Adversary’

Addressing persistent public speculation that Buhari died of cancer — including pulmonary lymphoma or leukemia— Aisha was categorical.

“Pneumonia was the last adversary,” she said.

The book notes that doctors eventually diagnosed acute pneumonia, a conclusion that sat uneasily with public expectations for a more complex or dramatic explanation.

When questioned on whether pneumonia could be fatal, Aisha responded:

“It can, especially with old age, and perhaps with a lifetime’s exposure to cold and dust in the field.

He always coughed, even when he laughed.”

Medical experts cited in public discourse have noted that pulmonary lymphoma can sometimes mimic pneumonia in scans and symptoms, which may have contributed to speculation. However, Aisha insisted that the official diagnosis given to the family was pneumonia.

Final Moments and Quiet Intimacy

One of the most poignant moments in the book describes Aisha’s attempt to lift Buhari’s shoulders to position a pillow suggested by a nurse to ease his breathing.

“They counted together, ‘One, two, three,’ but they couldn’t shift the weight… which felt like 50 kilograms of her husband and their shared history.”

Unable to lift him, they adjusted the pillow sideways. Buhari thanked her softly.

In his final hours, children rotated bedside vigils, X-rays were taken repeatedly, and there was cautious optimism when sputum tests ruled out other feared diagnoses.

Aisha left the hospital briefly to rest and pray. At home, she felt an unexplained disturbance.

“Let’s go back to the hospital,” she said at 4 p.m.

That was the exact time his breathing changed and ceased.

“We rarely arrive at the threshold of death before it happens,” the book reflects.

“We only feel it as a tremor behind the door.”

Clarifying a National Narrative

Public reporting at the time varied widely. Some outlets described a “prolonged illness,” others cited leukemia, while international reports confirmed Buhari’s death in London and burial in Daura two days later.

Aisha Buhari’s account now provides the most detailed and personal clarification yet, challenging years of speculation and reframing the former president’s death as a medical reality shaped by age, history, and vulnerability — not secrecy.

