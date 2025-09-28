Northerners Have No Reason To Vote For Him Again’ – Ex-NHIS Boss, Yusuf Accuses Tinubu Of Political Suicide.

Naija247news reports that former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf, has issued a scathing critique of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, accusing the President of alienating Northern Nigeria in what he described as a politically suicidal move ahead of future elections.

Naija247news gathered that Yusuf made these remarks in a recent interview published on Sunday, September 28, 2025, where he faulted the President’s pattern of appointments and political outreach since taking office.

According to Naija247news, Yusuf claimed that over 70 percent of President Tinubu’s key appointments have been given to individuals from the South-West, particularly Lagos, while the Northern region, which significantly contributed to his electoral victory in 2023, has been largely sidelined.

Naija247news understands that Yusuf stressed that Tinubu received 62 percent of his total votes from the North, particularly the North-West, yet the region has seen little reward or recognition in return. He questioned the strategic logic behind what he described as the President’s favoritism towards his home region.

“He is from Lagos; he ruled there, and he is still ruling them. Nobody becomes governor of Lagos without his approval. Yet, he lost Lagos in the last election. The North gave him the mandate to become President, and now he has turned his back on us,” Yusuf said.

Naija247news reports that the former NHIS boss further argued that key states in the North, such as Katsina, his home state, delivered more votes for Tinubu than Lagos did, adding that such loyalty should not be ignored or punished.

“He’s committing political suicide by turning his back on the very people who sheltered him politically when his own region didn’t,” Yusuf warned.

According to Naija247news, Yusuf also accused the President of lacking a proper understanding of Nigerian politics, stating that Tinubu’s political instincts remain narrowly focused on the South-West, particularly Lagos.

“This is not how you build national unity or prepare for re-election,” he said. “If this pattern continues, Northerners have no reason to vote for him again.”

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.