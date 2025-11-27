Northern Terrorists Are Not Foreigners — They Are Our Own People, Says Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has declared that terrorists and bandits operating across the North-East and North-West are not foreigners, but homegrown actors from within the region. He made the remark during a public dialogue on insecurity, urging Northern leaders to confront the crisis with honesty and take full responsibility for solving it.

Sani dismissed widespread claims that the armed groups originate from countries such as Mali, Malawi, Congo, Libya or Egypt. According to him, there is a deliberate effort to externalise the problem, instead of acknowledging the reality that most of the insurgents operating in the region share the same ethnic and religious identity as the communities they attack.

“The terrorists killing people in the North-East are not from Congo, Malawi, Libya or Egypt; they are northerners, and they are Muslims. We must be honest about this,” he said.

“The bandits in the North-West are not from Senegal, Mali, Morocco, Guinea or Guinea-Bissau — they are Fulani from the North-West of Nigeria.”

He argued that meaningful progress will only come when Northern political, traditional, and religious leaders stop shifting blame to external actors and accept that the crisis is rooted internally.

According to Sani, the idea that these fighters are foreign mercenaries is misleading.

“They speak Fulani, Hausa and Kanuri. These are our languages. It is for us to solve this problem, not anybody else.”

Sani, an APC chieftain, also pushed back against claims that the armed groups number in the tens of thousands. He insisted that the actual fighting force is smaller than public perception suggests.

“The total number of bandits and terrorists is not more than 5,000,” he said.

He urged Northern leaders to decide when they will confront the issue directly, stressing that a homegrown crisis requires a homegrown security strategy built on accurate intelligence about the groups involved. He called for a coordinated regional approach that recognizes the cultural, linguistic, and social realities of the insurgency.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.