Northern States Governors’ Forum Mourns Death of Former Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad

Gombe, Dec. 16, 2025 – The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, GCON (retd.).

Justice Muhammad, 71, passed away at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, PUNCH Online had earlier reported.

In a statement signed by Ismaila Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe Government House, Yahaya described the death of the former Chief Justice as a significant loss to Nigeria, particularly to the judiciary and the legal profession.

“The news was received with profound sadness, noting that Justice Muhammad was a distinguished jurist whose life was defined by integrity, humility, and commitment to justice,” Yahaya said.

The governor praised Justice Muhammad’s judicial career, noting that he upheld the highest ideals of the Bench, demonstrating fairness, courage, and deep respect for the rule of law.

“As Chief Justice of Nigeria, the late jurist discharged his duties with wisdom and restraint, leaving behind a legacy of service that will continue to inspire generations of legal practitioners,” he added.

Governor Yahaya extended condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people of Bauchi State, and members of the judiciary, praying that Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannat Firdaus.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.