Northern Governors Condemn Maiduguri Mosque Bombing, Call for Heightened Security

Gombe, Dec. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Northern States Governors’ Forum has strongly condemned the suicide bombing that struck a mosque at the Gamboru Market area of Maiduguri, Borno State, describing the attack as a “barbaric and cowardly act” aimed at undermining peace and communal harmony.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, expressed the governors’ collective grief and outrage over the incident in a statement issued on Thursday by his Director-General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba-Misilli.

Yahaya sympathised with the families of the victims and the people of Borno State, saying the attack on a place of worship represented a grave assault on human conscience and religious sanctity.

“The targeting of innocent worshippers during prayers is a heinous violation of our shared values and an attempt to instil fear among peaceful citizens,” the statement said.

He noted that such acts of terror would only strengthen the resolve of northern states to remain united against extremism and violence.

The governors called for the reinforcement of security measures around places of worship, markets and other public spaces, particularly during festive periods when large gatherings are common.

Yahaya assured the government and people of Borno State of the forum’s solidarity and full support as security agencies intensify efforts to prevent further attacks and dismantle terrorist networks.

“We pray that Almighty Allah grants eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus to the souls of those who lost their lives, comforts their families, and grants speedy recovery to those injured,” he said.

The forum also commended the leadership of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, urging continued resilience and wisdom as the state confronts ongoing security challenges.

Reaffirming the region’s collective commitment, Yahaya stressed that acts of terror would not break the unity or spirit of the North.

“The Northern Governors remain determined to work together in defence of peace, security and the protection of innocent lives across the region,” the statement added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attack occurred on Wednesday evening during Maghrib prayers at the Gamboru Market mosque, killing at least five worshippers and leaving more than 35 others injured.

Security sources said a suspected suicide bomber infiltrated the mosque at the height of prayers, turning a sacred moment into a scene of grief and anguish.

