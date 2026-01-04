Northern Governors Condemn Kasuwan Daji Market Attack, Mourn Yobe Boat Tragedy

Abuja, Jan. 4, 2026 (Naija247news) — The Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) on Sunday strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack at Kasuwan Daji Market in Demo community, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, describing it as a cruel assault on innocent citizens and a grave threat to peace and livelihoods.

Reports indicate that at least 30 traders, including women and other civilians, were killed, scores were abducted, and the market was set ablaze by suspected terrorists.

In a statement on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, through Director-General of Press Affairs at Gombe Government House, Ismaila Misilli, expressed profound shock and outrage over the incident. He noted that the attack has caused untold grief for families, disrupted economic activities, and unsettled otherwise peaceful communities.

Yahaya emphasised that such senseless acts of terror targeting market women, traders, and citizens going about their lawful activities are morally reprehensible and strike at the very heart of communal harmony and regional economic life.

Condemning the perpetrators in unequivocal terms, the NSGF Chairman said, “We call on security agencies to intensify efforts to track down and apprehend those responsible and ensure they face justice.” He extended the Forum’s deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the government and people of Niger State, and all affected communities, while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased, strength for the bereaved, and the swift rescue of those abducted.

Yahaya assured that the Northern Governors Forum will continue to collaborate with federal and security agencies to strengthen security architecture and safeguard lives and livelihoods across the North.

In a related statement, the NSGF also mourned the tragic boat mishap in Yobe State, in which at least 25 passengers lost their lives and 14 others remain missing after a passenger boat capsized along the Yobe River in Garbi town, Nguru Local Government Area, while returning from local commercial activities.

Describing the incident as “a painful reminder of the urgent need to prioritise safety in all forms of transportation,” Yahaya conveyed the Forum’s heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. The NSGF urged authorities to intensify search and rescue operations, provide immediate medical attention to survivors, and review safety protocols to prevent future tragedies.

The Forum appealed to citizens across the North to remain united, calm, and compassionate, supporting one another during difficult times, while reaffirming its commitment to working with relevant agencies to tackle insecurity, strengthen emergency response systems, and assist communities affected by tragic incidents.

Samuel Gbenga Salau Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism. As Editorial Board Chairman of Naija247news Media Group LLC, he leads the newsroom’s policy and standards framework, champions data-driven reporting, and steers impactful coverage across macroeconomics, markets, public finance, governance, and development. With a career rooted in evidence-based storytelling, Dr. Samuel is committed to elevating editorial integrity, nurturing young newsroom talent, and positioning Naija247news as a trusted, agenda-shaping voice in Nigeria’s media and policy space.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.