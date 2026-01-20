Northern Elders Forum Challenges Lagos Location of National Gold Refinery, Calls for Northern-Based Facilities

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has accused the Federal Government of violating constitutional principles by locating the National Gold Refinery in Lagos State, arguing that the decision marginalises Northern Nigeria despite its abundant gold resources.

In an open letter dated January 18, 2026, and addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and members of the Federal Executive Council, NEF spokesperson Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere titled the letter: “Open Letter to the Federal Government of Nigeria on the Location of the National Gold Refinery, Federal Character, Derivation and the Deepening Crisis of Structural Inequality.”

The forum said the decision, announced on January 13 by Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, during a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, “must be interrogated beyond administrative convenience.” Alake had announced the commencement of operations at a high-purity gold refining plant in Lagos, alongside three additional refineries at different stages of development across the country, and the near-completion of a $600 million lithium processing plant in Nasarawa State.

According to NEF, siting a gold refinery far from the country’s primary gold-producing regions contradicts Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution, which enshrines the federal character principle. The forum argued that the principle is intended to prevent the concentration of national advantages in ways that marginalise any region, and that economic infrastructure is as important to federal balance as political appointments.

The letter also cited Section 16(1)(b) on national economic control for the welfare of all citizens, and Section 162(2), which recognises the principle of derivation, ensuring that resource-bearing areas receive a fair share of the benefits from their natural resources. NEF contended that denying Northern communities the industrial and developmental benefits of refining gold reduces derivation to a “token accounting exercise.”

The forum highlighted international best practices in extractive economies, pointing to Australia, Canada, South Africa, Ghana, and Chile, where primary processing facilities are located near mining sites. This approach, NEF argued, minimises logistical inefficiencies, enhances regulatory oversight, integrates artisanal miners into formal value chains, and anchors regional industrialisation.

“Locating the gold refinery far from the source is economically regressive,” the letter said. “It perpetuates an extractive model reminiscent of colonial economics, where raw materials are sourced from the periphery and wealth is accumulated at the centre. Such a model is incompatible with modern federalism, constitutional equity, and Nigeria’s stated development objectives.”

NEF further stressed that Northern states such as Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna, and Katsina have absorbed the environmental degradation, social dislocation, insecurity, and criminal networks associated with unregulated mining. Yet, when it comes to siting industrial infrastructure, the region is bypassed, depriving it of skilled employment, technology transfer, and industrial clusters.

The forum warned that continuing to centralise strategic federal assets in Lagos fuels political resentment, weakens trust in the federation, and deepens perceptions of economic marginalisation of the North. NEF contrasted the gold refinery decision with oil refineries, which are traditionally sited near crude-producing regions to ensure host-community justice and operational efficiency.

NEF called on the government to adopt a decentralised, resource-proximate refining framework, proposing that at least one primary gold refinery be located in Northern Nigeria’s gold-producing corridor, while Lagos could handle trading, certification, or export functions. Anything less, the forum said, would constitute structural exclusion disguised as national policy.

“This is not an appeal to sentiment,” NEF stated. “It is a constitutional warning. Federations that ignore economic justice in distributing strategic assets eventually confront political consequences far more destabilising than the cost of policy correction.”

The forum concluded by appealing to northern elites, political leaders, and stakeholders to act, stressing that history would judge those who saw injustice and chose comfort over courage. NEF described the Lagos refinery decision as deliberate economic dispossession, not a mere policy oversight, and warned that silence would be remembered as betrayal.