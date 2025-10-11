“North Korea Showcases ‘Most Powerful’ ICBM, Hwasong-20, in Pyongyang Parade”

North Korea unveiled its latest and “most powerful” intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-20, at a military parade presided over by leader Kim Jong Un, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The parade in Pyongyang showcased some of North Korea’s most advanced weapons, including long-range strategic cruise missiles and drone launch vehicles, but special prominence was given to the Hwasong-20, which KCNA described as the military’s “most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system.”

Mounted on an 11-axle launcher truck, the Hwasong-20 was revealed only recently after North Korea tested a new solid-fuel rocket engine intended for a future generation of ICBMs. The carbon-fiber engine reportedly produces 1,971 kilonewtons of thrust, stronger than earlier North Korean rocket engines.

Experts say the Hwasong-20 could carry multiple nuclear warheads, enhancing its chances of penetrating U.S. missile defenses. “Multiple warheads will increase stresses on existing U.S. missile defence systems and augment what Kim sees as necessary to achieve meaningful deterrence effects against Washington,” said Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The parade marked the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK). Kim Jong Un, in his speech, hailed North Korea as a “faithful member of socialist forces” and a “bulwark for independence” against Western influence. “Today, we stand before the world as a mighty people with no obstacles we cannot overcome and no great achievement we cannot accomplish,” he said.

Among foreign dignitaries attending the event was Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev thanked North Korea for supporting Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, emphasizing the strength of the bilateral alliance. Kim expressed hope to strengthen cooperation with Russia and engage in diverse exchanges to achieve common goals, according to KCNA.

