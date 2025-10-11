Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

“North Korea Showcases ‘Most Powerful’ ICBM, Hwasong-20, in Pyongyang Parade”

By: Naija247news

Date:

North Korea unveiled its latest and “most powerful” intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-20, at a military parade presided over by leader Kim Jong Un, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The parade in Pyongyang showcased some of North Korea’s most advanced weapons, including long-range strategic cruise missiles and drone launch vehicles, but special prominence was given to the Hwasong-20, which KCNA described as the military’s “most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system.”

Mounted on an 11-axle launcher truck, the Hwasong-20 was revealed only recently after North Korea tested a new solid-fuel rocket engine intended for a future generation of ICBMs. The carbon-fiber engine reportedly produces 1,971 kilonewtons of thrust, stronger than earlier North Korean rocket engines.

Experts say the Hwasong-20 could carry multiple nuclear warheads, enhancing its chances of penetrating U.S. missile defenses. “Multiple warheads will increase stresses on existing U.S. missile defence systems and augment what Kim sees as necessary to achieve meaningful deterrence effects against Washington,” said Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The parade marked the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK). Kim Jong Un, in his speech, hailed North Korea as a “faithful member of socialist forces” and a “bulwark for independence” against Western influence. “Today, we stand before the world as a mighty people with no obstacles we cannot overcome and no great achievement we cannot accomplish,” he said.

Among foreign dignitaries attending the event was Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev thanked North Korea for supporting Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, emphasizing the strength of the bilateral alliance. Kim expressed hope to strengthen cooperation with Russia and engage in diverse exchanges to achieve common goals, according to KCNA.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Donald Trump, 79, Declared in “Excellent Overall Health” Following October 10 Checkup
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Donald Trump, 79, Declared in “Excellent Overall Health” Following October 10 Checkup

Naija247news Naija247news -
Washington, D.C. — 10th October 2025 President Donald Trump, 79,...

Over 1,000 Lawyers Urge Senate to Reject Prof. Joash Amupitan’s INEC Chairmanship Over Alleged APC Bias

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Abuja, Nigeria — 10th October 2025 - A coalition...

“Maryam Sanda, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Sir Herbert Macaulay and Others Granted Presidential Pardon by President Tinubu”

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Abuja, Nigeria — October 11, 2025 President Bola Ahmed Tinubu...

MIT Becomes First U.S. University to Reject Trump Administration’s Funding Terms

Naija247news Naija247news -
Boston, Massachusetts — October 11, 2025 The Massachusetts Institute of...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Donald Trump, 79, Declared in “Excellent Overall Health” Following October 10 Checkup

Democracy 0
Washington, D.C. — 10th October 2025 President Donald Trump, 79,...

Over 1,000 Lawyers Urge Senate to Reject Prof. Joash Amupitan’s INEC Chairmanship Over Alleged APC Bias

INEC & Election News 0
Abuja, Nigeria — 10th October 2025 - A coalition...

“Maryam Sanda, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Sir Herbert Macaulay and Others Granted Presidential Pardon by President Tinubu”

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
Abuja, Nigeria — October 11, 2025 President Bola Ahmed Tinubu...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria