North Central Youths Hail Tinubu for Appointing First INEC Chair from Region

10, October 2025/Naija 247news

The North Central youths have expressed jubilation over President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This appointment marks a historic milestone, as Professor Amupitan becomes the first person from the North Central region to hold the position.

A Reflection of Tinubu’s Commitment to Fairness

The youths described the nomination as a reflection of President Tinubu’s commitment to fairness, justice, and equitable representation across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones. They expressed confidence in Professor Amupitan’s ability to lead the electoral commission, citing his vast knowledge, experience, and expertise in law, academics, and public service. Professor Amupitan’s appointment has been unanimously approved by the National Council of State, a testament to his qualifications and credibility.

A New Era for INEC

With Professor Amupitan at the helm, Nigerians expect a new era of transparency and credibility in the electoral process. His wealth of experience and expertise in law and governance will undoubtedly enhance the commission’s effectiveness. The North Central youths have urged Professor Amupitan to justify the confidence reposed in him and ensure that INEC delivers free, fair, and credible elections.

Expectations from Professor Amupitan

As Professor Amupitan assumes office, Nigerians are eagerly waiting to see the reforms he will introduce to improve the electoral process. With his background as a professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, he is well-equipped to tackle the challenges facing INEC. His appointment is a vote of confidence in his ability to shape the future of Nigeria’s democracy.

The appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan as INEC Chairman is a welcome development, marking a new chapter in the commission’s history. As the first person from the North Central region to hold the position, Professor Amupitan has a responsibility to make a lasting impact. With his impressive credentials and commitment to excellence, Nigerians have high hopes for his tenure.

(Www.naija247news .com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.