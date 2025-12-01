Nollywood’s Nkechi Blessing Tracks Down, Arrests Woman Behind Viral Unedited Gym Photo

ABUJA, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has revealed new details about the viral unedited gym photo that triggered widespread online trolling in September.

The photo, which showed the actress sitting with her phone while her stomach was visible, sparked days of body-shaming, with critics mocking her natural physique. At the time, Nkechi had downplayed the incident, saying she went to the gym “to stay fit and healthy, not for a fashion show.”

In a recent appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast, Nkechi disclosed that she took legal action against the person who snapped the photo. She said the woman secretly took the picture while flaunting her own post-surgery body.

“You get BBL, you dey snap me wey get natural body. Are you stupid, sis?” Nkechi said. She explained that the gym management initially tried to protect the woman’s identity, but she successfully tracked her down and had her arrested.

Nkechi added that she chose to handle the matter privately and legally, rather than engaging in online arguments or public confrontations.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.