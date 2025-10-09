Menu
Immigration & Residency

Nollywood Star Frank Donga Now Works with Canadian Government in Saskatchewan

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Naija247news – Abuja | October 8, 2025 — Popular Nollywood actor and comedian Frank Idowu, widely known by his stage name Frank Donga, has taken his creative talents beyond the screen — this time to public service in Canada.

According to official records from the Government of Saskatchewan, Frank Idowu currently serves as a Multimedia Communications Specialist in the Communications Branch of the province’s Ministry of Agriculture.

The Nigerian-born entertainer, celebrated for his sharp wit, comic timing, and satirical storytelling, gained nationwide fame through his breakout performance in The Interview series — a viral skit that humorously captured the struggles of the unemployed youth in Nigeria.

Since relocating to Canada, Frank Donga has continued to evolve as a storyteller, media professional, and advocate for creative innovation. His transition into government communications highlights the growing global recognition of Nigerian talents who are redefining excellence across diverse fields.

Fans across social media have hailed his latest career milestone as both inspiring and symbolic of Nigeria’s exportable creativity, applauding his seamless blend of humor, intellect, and professionalism.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

