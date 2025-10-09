Nollywood Star Frank Donga Now Works with Canadian Government in Saskatchewan

Naija247news – Abuja | October 8, 2025 — Popular Nollywood actor and comedian Frank Idowu, widely known by his stage name Frank Donga, has taken his creative talents beyond the screen — this time to public service in Canada.

According to official records from the Government of Saskatchewan, Frank Idowu currently serves as a Multimedia Communications Specialist in the Communications Branch of the province’s Ministry of Agriculture.

The Nigerian-born entertainer, celebrated for his sharp wit, comic timing, and satirical storytelling, gained nationwide fame through his breakout performance in The Interview series — a viral skit that humorously captured the struggles of the unemployed youth in Nigeria.

Since relocating to Canada, Frank Donga has continued to evolve as a storyteller, media professional, and advocate for creative innovation. His transition into government communications highlights the growing global recognition of Nigerian talents who are redefining excellence across diverse fields.

Fans across social media have hailed his latest career milestone as both inspiring and symbolic of Nigeria’s exportable creativity, applauding his seamless blend of humor, intellect, and professionalism.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.