Nollywood Actor Yomi Gold Hospitalised After Sudden Health Scare in Morocco

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Nollywood actor Yomi Gold has revealed that he was hospitalised after suffering a sudden and severe health scare while on a trip to Marrakech, Morocco, an experience he says nearly cost him his life.

The actor disclosed the incident in an emotional video shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 6, recounting how an intense headache struck unexpectedly and rapidly escalated into a medical emergency.

According to Yomi Gold, the situation required swift intervention from an emergency response team in Marrakech, whose prompt action ensured he received immediate medical attention and stabilisation.

Reflecting on the ordeal, the actor described the experience as a sobering reminder of the fragility of life and human health.

“Life truly lives in the seconds,” he said. “Today reminded me how fragile our breath is and how quickly everything can change. A sudden headache nearly took me out, but by God’s mercy and the swift help of the emergency team in Marrakech, I am here resting and recovering.”

Yomi Gold expressed deep gratitude to God for preservation and survival, noting that the incident reshaped his perspective on time, health, and human connections.

“I give thanks to God for preservation, for life, and for how everyone He used reached out, prayed, and checked on me. May we never take health, time, or one another for granted. Every moment is grace,” he added.

News of the actor’s hospitalisation quickly spread across social media, prompting an outpouring of concern and goodwill from fans and colleagues within the Nollywood industry.

Actress Iyabo Ojo was among the first to react, simply writing, “Get well soon,” while fellow actor iam_aleshcommented, “Egbon mi… you okay?”

Other prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including Babatunde Bernard Tayo (Baba Tee), Omowunmi Ajiboye, iamsexysteel, and several others, also sent prayers, encouragement, and wishes for a speedy recovery.

As of the time of the post, Yomi Gold confirmed that he is resting and recovering under medical care, reassuring fans that he is responding positively to treatment.

The incident has reignited conversations online about health awareness, the unpredictability of medical emergencies, and the importance of prompt access to emergency healthcare, especially while traveling abroad.

Fans and well-wishers continue to flood the actor’s social media pages with messages of support as he recuperates.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.