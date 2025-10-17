NOA Issues New Guidelines for Reciting National Anthem at Official Events

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has released a new directive guiding how Nigeria’s national anthem should be recited at official events across the country, in line with the recent reintroduction of the old anthem Nigeria, We Hail Thee.

Naija247news reports that the directive, issued on Thursday, outlines a four-point guideline aimed at standardising the usage of the anthem and ensuring its appropriate rendition during public and government ceremonies.

Naija247news gathered that according to the NOA, only the first stanza of the anthem should be sung at all official events, while the third stanza is now designated as the National Prayer to be recited at the beginning of such events.

Naija247news understands that the agency further clarified that the entire three stanzas of the anthem should only be sung or recited during major national occasions such as Independence Day, Presidential Inaugurations, Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Democracy Day (June 12), and the Inauguration of the National Assembly.

According to Naija247news, the National Pledge will now officially mark the end of official events, reinforcing national values and civic responsibility.

This latest move follows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision in May to sign into law the bill reinstating the former anthem, Nigeria, We Hail Thee, which replaced the previously used Arise, O Compatriots, a tune that had been in use since 1978.

Naija247news reports that the return to the original anthem has sparked national debate, with various stakeholders expressing both nostalgia and concern over its relevance in modern Nigeria.

NOA’s directive appears aimed at managing this transition and promoting a uniform understanding of the anthem’s use, while reinforcing civic rituals that highlight patriotism and respect for national symbols.

Naija247news understands that this measure is part of a broader effort by the agency to instill a renewed sense of national identity, civic pride, and public discipline among Nigerians, particularly in official and ceremonial settings.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.