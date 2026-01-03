No Second Chance for Fubara, Wike Declares

Rivers State, Jan. 2, 2026 — The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said there will be no second chance for Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, accusing him of failing to provide effective leadership.

Wike made the remarks on Friday during a “thank you visit” to the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, addressing supporters he described as the “Renewed Hope Family.”

According to the former Rivers State governor, any leader who is unable to maintain working relationships with Local Government Chairmen, members of the State House of Assembly, and other critical stakeholders lacks the capacity to govern effectively.

“We must make decisions. I heard somebody saying that those who worked for Atiku are back. They couldn’t give Atiku 10 percent. So what is the political advantage? I will not call their names because you all know them,” Wike said.

He also stressed the importance of fulfilling agreements made with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warning that the Rivers people cannot be led by a governor who fails to honour commitments.

“We will do all we can to see that we give President Bola Tinubu all the total support that he requires. Money cannot solve this problem the governor has started. Tell the Rivers people what was discussed with the President. If you succeed with the first one that was resolved, you will not succeed with the second one. There cannot be two captains in one ship,” he added.

Wike said a governor who cannot effectively relate with state and local government officials cannot provide good leadership, emphasizing that loyalty and cooperation are critical for the progress of the state.

Details of the visit are still emerging.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.