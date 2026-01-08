No Rift Between Governors Dapo Abiodun, Sanwo-Olu — Lagos Govt

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 8, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Lagos State Government has dismissed reports circulating on some online platforms and blogs alleging a rift between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun State counterpart, Governor Dapo Abiodun, describing the claims as false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the attention of Governor Sanwo-Olu was drawn to what the government termed “fake news” suggesting a breakdown in the relationship between the two neighbouring state governors. The statement categorically denied the claims, stressing that no such rift exists.

“This is not true. Any rift exists only in the imagination of the purveyors of fake news and agents of disunity,” the statement said, adding that the relationship between the two leaders remains “warm, cordial and brotherly.”

According to the statement, Governors Sanwo-Olu and Abiodun maintain regular contact and frequently engage with each other on issues of governance, development, and policies that affect both Lagos and Ogun states and their residents.

The Lagos State Government noted that the two states share extensive common boundaries and are closely linked by socio-cultural ties, making collaboration and mutual understanding essential for regional development and stability.

“We would like to advise those who seek to plant a seed of discord between the two leaders with fake news to desist forthwith,” the statement said, emphasising that both governors are united by a shared commitment to improving the welfare and quality of life of their people.

The government reaffirmed that cooperation between Lagos and Ogun states remains strong, particularly in areas such as infrastructure development, security, transportation, and economic growth.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.