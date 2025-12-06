No oil theft in Nigeria operations in 2025, says Chevron chairman

Chevron Nigeria has announced that it recorded no incident of pipeline sabotage or oil theft in 2025, marking its longest streak without disruptions. The disclosure was made by Jim Swartz, chairman and managing director of Chevron Nigeria/Mid-Africa business unit, during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) headquarters in Abuja.

Swartz noted that the oil major had maintained a clean record throughout the year. He affirmed Chevron’s readiness to deepen its footprint in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, confirming the company’s intention to take part in the 2025 petroleum licensing round.

He commended the NUPRC for its business-friendly regulatory approach, highlighting the enforcement of key provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and describing the commission as transparent and supportive of industry growth. Swartz also revealed that TotalEnergies Nigeria had entered a farm-out agreement with Chevron for a 40 percent stake in PPL 2000 and PPL 2001 offshore licences, and expressed optimism that the regulator would give timely approval to accelerate development.

In response, NUPRC CEO Gbenga Komolafe celebrated Chevron’s renewed investment drive, saying the company’s participation in the upcoming bid round reinforces Nigeria’s status as a competitive global investment hub. He assured that the 2025 licensing round would be fully transparent and digital, with 50 fields on offer.

Komolafe further attributed the zero-sabotage milestone to initiatives by President Bola Tinubu’s administration and improved collaboration with security agencies. The NUPRC had earlier announced the official commencement of the 2025 licensing round on December 1, targeting an estimated $10 billion in fresh investments.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.