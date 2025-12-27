‘No Going Back’: Tinubu Govt Insists on Jan 1 Tax Enforcement as Lawmakers Cry Foul Over Doctored Bills

Nigeria’s fiscal reform agenda has entered a critical credibility phase as the Federal Government insists on enforcing newly signed tax laws from January 1, 2026, despite unresolved allegations that the versions assented to by President Bola Tinubu differ materially from those passed by the National Assembly.

Speaking in Lagos on Friday after a closed-door briefing with President Tinubu, Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, confirmed that the implementation timeline remains unchanged. The meeting was attended by Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Chairman Zacchaeus Adedejiand Joseph Tegbe, Chairman of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee, underscoring the administration’s coordinated posture ahead of rollout.

“The plan to commence the new laws on January 1, 2026, will go ahead as planned,” Oyedele said, describing the reforms as essential to easing tax pressure on households and small businesses while modernising Nigeria’s revenue architecture.

Scope of the Reforms

The four tax reform bills, signed into law on June 26, 2025, represent the most extensive overhaul of Nigeria’s tax framework in decades. Central to the reforms is the creation of a unified revenue authority, the Nigeria Revenue Service, intended to streamline collection, reduce duplication, and expand the tax net.

According to the Presidential Committee, the reforms are designed to rebalance Nigeria’s tax burden:

98% of PAYE workers are projected to pay little or no personal income tax

97% of small businesses are expected to be exempt from Corporate Income Tax, VAT, and Withholding Tax

Larger corporates are expected to benefit from lower headline rates, offset by improved compliance and enforcement

The government argues that these measures will boost disposable income, improve formalisation, and enhance long-term revenue sustainability.

Allegations of Post-Passage Alterations

However, the reform agenda has been overshadowed by a growing institutional dispute. Lawmakers have accused the executive of assenting to documents that do not reflect what Parliament debated and approved.

Earlier in December, House of Representatives member Abdussamad Dasuki publicly raised concerns that the gazetted versions of the laws differ from the bills passed by both chambers.

“What the President signed is not what we passed,” Dasuki said, alleging that the harmonised and certified copies transmitted to the Presidency were never made available to lawmakers.

The allegations have placed the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly under scrutiny, with claims that certification procedures were bypassed or compromised. While no formal judicial action has yet been initiated, the controversy has raised fundamental questions about legislative integrity and constitutional process.

Political and Regional Sensitivities

The bills passed amid notable resistance, particularly from northern lawmakers, including members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Critics warned that the reforms could centralise revenue authority, alter subnational fiscal balances, and exacerbate regional economic disparities.

Beyond Parliament, business associations and civil society groups have criticised the pace of implementation. Financial institutions are already preparing to enforce new compliance requirements, including mandatory Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) for account access, raising concerns about short-term disruption in the informal and SME sectors.

Opposition figures have described the January 1 deadline as “premature,” arguing that unresolved legal and procedural questions could undermine investor confidence and provoke litigation.

Government Response and Market Implications

Despite the backlash, the administration has denied any wrongdoing, characterising the allegations as politically motivated. Oyedele reiterated that the government remains open to engagement with lawmakers but made clear that there would be no suspension of implementation.

Policy analysts note that the administration’s dual messaging — enforcing the laws while pledging to “work with the National Assembly to address concerns” — reflects rising pressure to contain what could evolve into a constitutional confrontation if Parliament seeks to halt or amend enforcement.

For investors and development partners, the episode presents a mixed signal: while the reforms aim to modernise Nigeria’s tax system and improve long-term fiscal efficiency, disputes over legislative process risk weakening institutional confidence at a time when Nigeria is seeking to attract capital and stabilise macroeconomic expectations.

Outlook

Unless Parliament forces a suspension, the tax laws will take effect at midnight on January 1, 2026. How the government manages the legitimacy dispute in the coming weeks may prove as consequential as the reforms themselves — determining whether Nigeria’s tax reset is viewed as a credible structural upgrade or a politically contested recalibration with unresolved governance risks.

