“No FCT Judge Will Live in Rented Quarters by End of Tinubu’s First Tenure,” Wike Assures Judiciary

FCT Minister flags off construction of official residences for heads of courts, says President Tinubu’s policy guarantees housing ownership upon retirement.

By Naija247news – Abuja | October 14, 2025

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured that by the end of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s first term in office, no judge of the FCT High Court will still be living in a rented apartment.

Wike made the declaration on Monday during the flag-off ceremony for the design and construction of new residences for the heads of courts of the FCT, in what he described as a bold step towards improving judicial welfare and independence.

“Before the first tenure of Mr President ends, no judge of the FCT will be living in a rented quarter.

I said FCT High Court, not Federal High Court or National Industrial Court,” Wike said firmly.

The latest initiative comes on the heels of the construction of new magistrate courts in Jabi in September 2025 and the ongoing building of 40 judges’ quarters in Katampe District, launched in November 2024 — both part of the administration’s broader infrastructure plan for the capital territory’s judicial system.

Wike explained that the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) is mandated to construct public buildings within the FCT and that providing accommodation for judges falls squarely within that responsibility — a move he said should not be mistaken for executive interference in judicial affairs.

“What we are doing today is not interference. The FCDA is responsible for constructing public buildings.

These homes are meant to ensure that our judges work in comfort and retire with dignity,” he noted.

The minister further revealed that the President of the Court of Appeal, the Chief Judges of both the Federal and FCT High Courts, and the Judge of the National Industrial Court will retain ownership of their official residences upon retirement — in line with the approval of President Tinubu.

“As they retire, the properties become their own. That is the approval of Mr President. The policy ensures that no one can claim these houses later; they will belong to the serving judges when they retire,” Wike clarified.

In his remarks, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), hailed the initiative as one that strengthens judicial independence, operational integrity, and institutional dignity.

“Providing secure and befitting accommodation for heads of courts enhances personal security and the institutional dignity of the judiciary.

When their accommodation is guaranteed, even the temptation of corruption will be greatly reduced,” he said.

Fagbemi also expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and Minister Wike for what he described as a “clear prioritisation of institutional strengthening, judicial independence, and infrastructural investment.”

The project marks another step in the Tinubu administration’s drive to build sustainable governance structures in key national institutions, while also reinforcing the president’s commitment to a reformed and dignified judiciary.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.