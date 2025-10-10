No Contempt Ruling Against Mahmood Yakubu, Says Action Alliance Chair — Denies Legal Action Against Former INEC Boss

Naija247news reports that the National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Barrister Kenneth Udeze, has firmly denied reports alleging a contempt judgment against the immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, by the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Naija247news gathered that Udeze clarified that neither the party nor its leadership had filed any legal action against Yakubu, and no such directive was given to any individual or group on behalf of the party.

Naija247news understands that the controversy stems from claims by certain aggrieved individuals within the party, who purportedly secured a court order against the former INEC boss. Udeze, however, has described these claims as “false, misleading, and malicious propaganda.”

He challenged those behind the reports to publicly produce the said court order, emphasizing that no such judgment exists against Prof. Yakubu. “Let them show Nigerians the court order. There is no such judgment. The man has retired, and he should be allowed to enjoy his well-earned rest,” Udeze stated.

According to Naija247news, the AA national chairman accused his opponents of engaging in forum shopping, a legal strategy where litigants seek out courts likely to rule in their favor. He said they had earlier lost multiple legal battles regarding the party’s leadership at both the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal in Abuja.

“The issue of who is the authentic national chairman has been settled in my favour, even at the Court of Appeal. They have lost five cases already,” Udeze said, referencing court victories affirming his leadership.

Naija247news gathered that while the leadership dispute awaits a final decision at the Supreme Court, the opposing faction allegedly filed a fresh suit in Osogbo against INEC, falsely claiming to represent the party. Udeze revealed that this was done secretly to mislead the court.

He also directed the party’s legal team to initiate proceedings to vacate the Osogbo judgment, which was reportedly obtained by Adekunle Rufai Omoaje and his associates.

Naija247news reports that Udeze called on INEC to disregard the Osogbo judgment and continue recognising his leadership, based on multiple appellate rulings. He warned INEC not to be misled by “judicial shopping” and urged it to formally notify Omoaje and his allies to await the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.