“No Christmas Bloodshed”: US Congressman Links Nigeria’s Calm to Joint ISIS Airstrikes

A United States congressman, Riley Moore, has attributed the absence of mass Christmas attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria in 2025 to recent joint counterterrorism operations carried out by Nigerian and U.S. forces against Islamic State (ISIS) elements operating in the country’s northwest.

In a post on X on Saturday, Moore contrasted this year’s festive season with previous years marked by deadly attacks, claiming that sustained military pressure on extremist groups altered the security dynamics.

“For the past two Christmases, Christians have been murdered in Nigeria,” Moore wrote. “This year, radical Islamic terrorists were on the receiving end of U.S. military strikes instead.”

He further described the operations as an initial step toward degrading extremist networks responsible for sectarian violence, adding that continued action would be required to restore lasting security.

Moore’s comments followed confirmation by U.S. President Donald Trump that American forces had conducted coordinated strikes against Islamic State militants operating in northwestern Nigeria. The President, writing on his Truth Social platform, said the strikes were carried out in response to persistent attacks on civilians and warned that further action would follow if violence continued.

“These were precise and effective strikes,” Trump stated, adding that the operations were part of a broader effort to neutralise transnational terrorist threats.

Nigeria Confirms Joint Precision Operation

The Federal Government of Nigeria has since confirmed that the airstrikes were authorised and executed as part of a joint counterterrorism operation involving Nigerian and U.S. security forces.

In a statement released on Friday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the operation targeted two major ISIS enclaves located within the Bauni forest axis of Tangaza Local Government Area in Sokoto State.

According to the statement, intelligence assessments identified the sites as assembly and staging grounds for foreign ISIS fighters infiltrating Nigeria from the Sahel region, working in coordination with local affiliates to plan large-scale attacks.

“The precision strike operations were executed between 00:12 hours and 01:30 hours on Friday, 26 December 2025, following explicit approval by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement said.

The operation was conducted under established Nigerian command-and-control structures, with full involvement of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and oversight by the Ministers of Defence and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Chief of Defence Staff.

Operational Details and Safeguards

The government disclosed that the strikes were launched from maritime platforms in the Gulf of Guinea after extensive intelligence gathering, reconnaissance and operational planning.

A total of 16 GPS-guided precision munitions were deployed using MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial platforms, successfully neutralising the targeted ISIS elements.

Debris from expended munitions reportedly fell in Jabo, Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, and in Offa, Kwara State, near a hotel premises. Authorities confirmed that no civilian casualties were recorded and that the affected areas were promptly secured.

Strategic Implications

Security analysts note that the operation marks a significant escalation in Nigeria’s counterterrorism posture, particularly against transnational extremist networks exploiting porous Sahelian borders.

The confirmation of explicit presidential authorisation underscores Abuja’s willingness to leverage international security partnerships while retaining operational sovereignty — a balancing act that has defined Nigeria’s recent defence strategy.

While the absence of large-scale Christmas attacks this year offers a short-term reassurance, experts caution that sustained intelligence-led operations, border security coordination and regional stabilisation efforts will be critical to preventing future incursions and ensuring long-term civilian protection.

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports General Editorial Email: editor@naija247news.com

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.