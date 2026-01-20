“No Beds, No Food, No Pay”: Kontagora Army Trainers Accuse Commanders of Inhumane Treatment

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Kontagora, Niger State, Jan. 20, 2026 – Nine Nigerian Army instructors at the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kontagora, have accused their commanding officer of subjecting them to inhumane conditions, including starvation, poor accommodation, and the withholding of their ₦5,000 instructors’ allowance.

The trainers, speaking to SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity, said they have been stationed at NATRAC since February 17, 2025, tasked with preparing hundreds of new recruits for frontline deployment in the conflict-prone North-East, where Boko Haram insurgents remain active.

“We are like teachers preparing others for the war front, yet we are deprived of basic rights,” one of the trainers said. They claimed there is no proper accommodation, no mattresses, and that food is only provided when trainees are present—and even then, the meals are reportedly unfit for consumption.

The instructors also alleged that their weekly ₦5,000 allowance is routinely withheld and sometimes delayed for weeks or months. “It is only when students are around that we get paid. Once there are no trainees, we get nothing,” a trainer said.

The soldiers emphasized that they are not seeking luxury, but basic welfare and timely payment of allowances given the critical role they play in preparing troops for counter-insurgency operations.

Repeated attempts to reach the Nigerian Army spokesperson, Colonel Onyechi Appolonia Anele, for comment were unsuccessful.