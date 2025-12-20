NNPP remains strong force in Nigeria’s democratic space — Chairman

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Dec. 19, 2025 (NAN) – The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has declared itself a steadfast force in Nigeria’s democratic space, resilient against harassment or intimidation.

National Chairman Dr. Ahmed Ajuji made the statement on Friday during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, stressing that attempts to factionalise the party or weaken its leadership had failed.

“We are not pocketed and dictated to as some other parties are. We are NNPP. We are united and focused,” Ajuji said, adding that the party’s growing membership would drive its success in the 2027 elections.

Ajuji, whose current term with the National Working Committee (NWC) is ending, expressed satisfaction with his leadership and commended National Leader Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, other party leaders, and members for their support.

He urged members to disregard renegade individuals claiming to have defected, saying, “If a man or some men decided to jump from calm waters only to land in not just a frying pan, we wish them safe journey.”

Kwankwaso congratulated the outgoing executives for successfully conducting party congresses across wards, local governments, and states, noting that unity and coordination, rather than sheer numbers, define the party’s strength.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, represented by his deputy Aminu Gwarzo, affirmed that the party continued to consolidate achievements despite challenges facing opposition parties.

NNPP National Secretary Dipo Johnson praised the judiciary and INEC for upholding the rule of law and confirmed that the party was on track for the FCT Council polls in February 2026.

BOT Secretary Buba Galadinma stressed there was no faction within the party, adding that suspended members opposing NNPP had failed to appeal court judgments confirming their suspension.

The NEC meeting ratified elections for ward, local government, state, and zonal executives, confirmed the national convention for Dec. 20, and approved the suspension of Article 37(1) of the NNPP Constitution 2024, as amended.

