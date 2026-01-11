NNPP Faction Says Kwankwaso Won’t Get Party’s Presidential Ticket in 2027

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

A faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has ruled out the possibility of Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State, emerging as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2027 general election.

Naija247news reports that the factional National Secretary of the NNPP, Ogini Olaposi, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, insisting that the party’s 2027 presidential ticket would only be available to bona fide members.

According to Naija247News, Olaposi said Kwankwaso, who flew the NNPP flag in the 2023 presidential election, would not be considered again due to unresolved disputes between the party and the Kwankwasiyya movement.

Naija247news understands that Olaposi explained that the NNPP entered into a memorandum of association with the Kwankwasiyya movement in 2022, which expired immediately after the conclusion of the 2023 general election.

He alleged that anti-party activities carried out by some members of the Kwankwasiyya movement after the presidential polls led to the expulsion of several top figures, including Kwankwaso and Elder Buba Galadima.

“Anti-party activities by some members of the Kwankwasiyya movement after the presidential elections led to the expulsion of the top members, including Kwankwaso, Elder Buba Galadima and others, and that decision has not been reversed,” Olaposi said.

According to Naija247news, the NNPP factional secretary stressed that the party’s approach ahead of 2027 would be different from 2023, when the presidential ticket was solely given to Kwankwaso.

“The NNPP ticket for 2027 is open to all members, unlike in 2023 when it was solely given to Kwankwaso. Already, we have intending presidential aspirants, including two from the NNPP diaspora, and we are open to more, including alliances,” he said.

Olaposi also stated that the NNPP was open to collaborations with other political parties that share similar ideologies ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reacting to claims attributed to Kwankwaso about decamping to another party, Olaposi described such statements as unrealistic, saying Kwankwaso lacked nationwide appeal.

“It is laughable that Kwankwaso is saying that if he must decamp to any political party, including the APC, they must offer him their presidential ticket,” he said.

Naija247news gathered that Olaposi further claimed Kwankwaso’s influence in Kano State had diminished, noting that several strategic members of the Kwankwasiyya movement had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He added that President Bola Tinubu’s electoral strength ahead of 2027 would be based on performance rather than personal influence.

“President Tinubu and the APC’s selling point for 2027 is performance as the ruling party and not undue influence. Kwankwaso’s influence as a former governor of Kano State is long gone and cannot affect Tinubu’s votes in Kano State in 2027,” Olaposi said.

He concluded by advising political parties interested in alliances with the NNPP to engage only with what he described as the party’s credible National Working Committee, endorsed by the courts.

“Kwankwaso and his group remain expelled and cannot negotiate for the NNPP,” he added.