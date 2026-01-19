NNPP disowns planned protest against INEC, warns members to remain calm

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has distanced itself from a planned protest against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reportedly scheduled to hold on Tuesday in Abuja and across some states of the federation.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ladipo Johnson, said the leadership of the NNPP was alarmed by reports suggesting that the party was behind a planned demonstration at the INEC headquarters and other locations nationwide.

Johnson described the planned protest as illegal and stated clearly that it was being organised by an unauthorised group falsely claiming to represent the party.

According to him, the individuals behind the proposed protest are not members of the NNPP, a fact he said had already been established by a Federal High Court judgment.

He cited Suit Number FHC/ABJ/CS/1354/2024, delivered on April 18, 2024, in which Justice Emeka Nwite ruled that the individuals had ceased to be members of the party following their expulsion by the appropriate organs of the NNPP.

Johnson said the affected individuals had not appealed the judgment but had instead continued to engage in what he described as forum shopping, seeking court orders without legal basis.

He accused them of withholding key facts when approaching the courts, noting that once the full details of the matter are presented, such cases are consistently dismissed.

The NNPP spokesperson reiterated that the party has no involvement in any protest scheduled for Tuesday and stressed that those claiming to act on its behalf are impostors.

He urged party members nationwide to remain calm and focused, even in the face of what he described as deliberate provocations aimed at distracting the party from its core objectives.