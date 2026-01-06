NNPP Chieftain Declares Gov Abba Yusuf Party Leader, Says Kwankwaso Free to Join Another Platform

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

A fresh wave of political clarification has emerged within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the party’s Northwest National Vice Chairman, Sani Danmasani, publicly declared Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, as the legitimate leader of the party. Danmasani made the declaration in a statement released on Tuesday, insisting that former Kano State governor and 2023 NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, no longer holds leadership authority within the party.

Naija247News gathered that Danmasani’s position is rooted in the NNPP constitution, which recognises the sitting governor elected on the party’s platform as its political leader. With Yusuf currently the only NNPP governor in Nigeria, Danmasani argued that the leadership question should no longer be subject to speculation.

He explained that Kwankwaso’s leadership role was tied to the 2023 presidential campaign arrangement, which expired along with the Memorandum of Association entered into with the Kwankwasiya Movement. Naija247News understands that the NNPP later expelled Kwankwaso and several of his allies over alleged anti-party activities, a decision the chieftain said remains in force.

Danmasani expressed concern over the continued reference to Kwankwaso as NNPP leader in some media reports, warning that such misrepresentation had encouraged political negotiations being carried out under the false impression of NNPP backing. He stressed that only the party’s founder and Life Member of the Board of Trustees, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, and the National Executive Committee led by Dr Agbo Gilbert, are empowered to negotiate on behalf of the NNPP.

“Kwankwaso and his group have the right to join any political party in Nigeria,” he said, adding that such moves would, however, be invalid if conducted in the name of the NNPP. Naija247News understands that the party leadership is keen to avoid political ambiguity ahead of the 2027 electoral cycle.

The NNPP chieftain also urged Kwankwaso to refrain from using the party’s name to criticise the ruling All Progressives Congress or President Bola Tinubu, noting that the current administration inherited long-standing national challenges. He expressed optimism that Nigeria would stabilise with international support under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Danmasani further appealed to journalists to properly identify Kwankwaso only as a former senator, ex-governor and past NNPP presidential candidate, not as party leader. Naija247News gathered that the NNPP is also awaiting judicial intervention to compel INEC to reflect its updated leadership records.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.