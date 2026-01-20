NNPP Cancels Planned Protest Against INEC Over Fear of Hijack, Disorder

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

LAGOS, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has cancelled its planned protest against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), citing concerns that the demonstration could be hijacked by hoodlums and political rivals to instigate disorder.

The party had announced on Jan. 10 that it would stage a peaceful protest in Abuja on Tuesday, Jan. 20, to press INEC to upload the names of what it described as the party’s authentic national executives, led by Dr. Agbo Major.

However, in a statement on Monday signed by its Founder and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, the NNPP said it decided to shelve the protest in the interest of national peace and stability.

“We are law-abiding citizens, and our quest for justice will always respect the peace and unity of Nigeria,” Aniebonam said.

“We are pained by the refusal of INEC to do what is right, but we still believe in towing the rightful lane in achieving it.”

He said that while the party remained determined to compel INEC to comply with existing court orders regarding the party’s leadership, it would not pursue its demands in a manner that could threaten public order.

“As law-abiding citizens of Nigeria, we have no alternative than to put off the protest for the peace of our country,” he said, adding that Nigerians had a collective responsibility to support efforts aimed at maintaining societal peace.

The party urged its members nationwide to remain calm, assuring them that the leadership dispute would be resolved through lawful means.

The NNPP accused INEC of continuing to disregard court orders directing it to recognise the Major-led leadership of the party.

According to the statement, both the Abia State High Court and the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, had ordered INEC to stop dealing with the faction led by Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, pending the outcome of an ongoing judicial review.

“The consequences of disobedience to court orders may be slow, but they will surely come to pass,” the party said.

Aniebonam stressed that the dispute was not merely a leadership crisis, but centred on the termination of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

He said the party approached the FCT High Court for a judicial review after alleging that INEC was unduly delaying the process of updating its records to reflect court judgments.

“We hope that these issues will be resolved soon and that justice shall prevail,” the statement concluded.