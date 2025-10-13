NNPCL Hikes Petrol Price to N992 per Litre Amid Scarcity Concerns

By Naija247news Business Desk

Nigeria’s fuel market saw a sudden increase in pump prices on Monday, October 13, 2025, as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) raised the cost of petrol from N865 to N992 per litre, sparking fresh concern for motorists across the country.

At the time of reporting, NNPCL had not issued an official explanation for the hike. However, fuel attendants at multiple NNPC retail outlets confirmed receiving directives to update their pump meters to reflect the new price.

Staff at the NNPC station on Ogunusi Road, Ojodu Berger, Lagos, told The Nation that the pumps were switched to N992 per litre. Meanwhile, several outlets along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Ibafo still displayed the previous price of N875 but were reportedly not dispensing fuel.

Widespread Closures and Scarcity Reports

Many NNPC stations across Lagos and other regions were either closed or temporarily not selling petrol, leaving motorists uncertain about availability.

The latest development comes amid growing reports of fuel scarcity in several states, including the Federal Capital Territory, where motorists queued for hours. Sources linked the scarcity to a dispute involving Dangote Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

Impact on Consumers and Economy

The new petrol price, if widely enforced, represents a 14.6% increase per litre, significantly raising commuting and transport costs. Analysts warn that sustained fuel price hikes could inflate transportation fares, increase food and commodity prices, and exert further pressure on household budgets.

Motorists have expressed frustration over both rising costs and inconsistent fuel availability, highlighting the urgent need for government communication and regulatory oversight in the downstream sector.

Outlook

Observers say the NNPCCL price adjustment may signal either a policy shift, supply constraint, or upstream pricing review, and advise consumers to monitor official announcements closely.

Meanwhile, citizens are urged to exercise patience and plan ahead as the downstream market adjusts to the new pump price.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.