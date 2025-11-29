NNPC posts N5.4tr profit on N45.1tr revenue in 2024, unveils $60bn growth roadmap

ABUJA, Nov. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) –The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has announced a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N5.4 trillion on a revenue of N45.1 trillion for the 2024 financial year, a 64 per cent increase from N3.3 trillion recorded in 2023.

The company’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Ojulari, disclosed the figures on Monday in Abuja while briefing journalists on NNPC Ltd.’s 2024 financial highlights.

Ojulari said the results were driven by increased operational efficiency, cost management, and reforms in the downstream sector. Earnings per share rose to N27.07, reflecting strengthened financial resilience.

He also unveiled a strategic $60 billion growth roadmap aimed at sustaining performance, strengthening energy security, and supporting Nigeria’s energy transition through 2030.

The roadmap targets crude oil production of two million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027 and three million bpd by 2030, and natural gas production of 10 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) by 2027 and 12 bcf/d by 2030.

Major infrastructure projects include the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) pipeline, Escravos–Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS), and Obiafu–Obrikom–Oben (OB3) pipeline, aimed at strengthening domestic supply and regional integration.

Ojulari said NNPC Ltd. was also reviewing the technical and commercial viability of the nation’s refineries to enhance domestic refining capacity and reduce fuel import dependence.

He described the company’s transformation as anchored on transparency, innovation, and disciplined growth, positioning NNPC Ltd. as a globally competitive energy company delivering sustainable returns for Nigeria and Africa.

NNPC Ltd., founded in 1977, became a fully commercial and profit-driven entity in July 2022 under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.