NNPC Posts ₦502bn November Profit Amidst Lower Crude Output, Joins Petrol Price War

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) recorded a profit after tax of ₦502 billion in November 2025, sustaining its profitability streak despite continued challenges in crude oil and condensate production.

The strong financial performance came even as the state-owned energy firm joined an intensifying price war in the downstream petroleum market, slashing the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), petrol, to below ₦800 per litre in several locations nationwide.

Figures contained in the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report for November 2025, released on Wednesday, showed that the national oil company generated ₦4.36 trillion in revenue during the month, representing a marginal increase from October’s earnings.

NNPC attributed the improved performance to stronger gas production, full pipeline availability, steady domestic fuel supply, and resilient trading operations, which helped offset weaknesses in crude oil output.

Crude Output Recovers Slightly

Crude oil and condensate production averaged 1.36 million barrels per day (mbpd) in November, up from 1.30mbpd in October, marking the first rebound after three consecutive months of decline between August and October.

However, the figure remained below the year’s peak production level of 1.77mbpd recorded earlier in 2025, underscoring ongoing operational constraints.

The report showed that output declined steadily from 1.38mbpd in August to 1.37mbpd in September, before hitting 1.30mbpd in October, with November’s modest recovery attributed to partial restoration of production at some disrupted assets.

NNPC cited ongoing repairs on the Forcados export line (OML 30), a force majeure at Egbema (OML 61), and delays in achieving first oil from the West African Exploration Project as key factors weighing on crude output.

Gas Production Stabilises Earnings

In contrast, gas production remained relatively stable. Output stood at 6,968 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) in November, slightly below October’s 6,997mmscf/d, reinforcing gas’s growing role in stabilising NNPC’s operational and financial performance.

Gas sales, reported on a two-month lag basis, averaged 4,650mmscf/d, marginally lower than October’s 4,713mmscf/d, but significantly higher than September’s 3,443mmscf/d.

NNPC said the ₦502bn profit was driven by improved gas output, strong trading performance, and sustained infrastructure availability, despite operational challenges in some crude-producing assets.

Cumulatively, statutory payments to the Federation Account rose to ₦12.12 trillion between January and October 2025, highlighting NNPC’s growing fiscal contribution at a time of mounting pressure on public finances.

Petrol Price War Intensifies

While posting strong earnings, NNPC also adjusted to shifting dynamics in the deregulated downstream market by cutting petrol prices below ₦800 per litre in response to aggressive pricing by the Dangote refinery.

The move followed Dangote Refinery’s decision to slash its ex-depot price of petrol from ₦828 to ₦699 per litre, directing partner outlets such as MRS to retail PMS at about ₦739 per litre, down from nearly ₦900.

Checks showed that NNPC, which had sold petrol at around ₦875 per litre two weeks earlier, gradually reduced prices to between ₦825 and ₦845 per litre, before cutting further to remain competitive.

On Wednesday, some NNPC retail outlets along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway were selling petrol at ₦785 per litre, enabling them to compete with nearby private stations.

According to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), NNPC was among the largest petrol importers in November, having built inventory to guarantee supply during peak demand. However, with an estimated landing cost of about ₦828 per litre, importers struggled to compete with Dangote’s lower refinery-linked pricing, forcing some to sell below cost.

The price competition has reshaped the downstream sector following full deregulation, with fuel queues at NNPC stations largely disappearing as motorists gravitate toward cheaper outlets.

Marketers React, Consumers Cheer

Independent marketers also adjusted prices. Heyden Petroleum sold petrol at about ₦840–₦850 per litre, while AP filling stations retailed PMS between ₦740 and ₦839, depending on location.

Consumers interviewed welcomed the price cuts, praising Dangote Refinery for what they described as a “Christmas relief” and urging further reductions in the new year.

Dangote had earlier vowed to sustain the price reductions, insisting that petrol should not sell above ₦740 per litre nationwide during December and January.

Commenting on the price war, the spokesperson of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Ukadike, said market forces would ultimately determine pricing.

“Patronage will be determined by price. Wherever fuel is cheaper, that is where customers will go. The market will regulate itself,” he said.

Meanwhile, NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, assured Nigerians that the ongoing price competition would ultimately benefit consumers, describing it as a natural outcome of Nigeria’s transition from fuel import dependence to domestic refining under the Petroleum Industry Act.

Infrastructure, Sustainability Gains

The report showed that upstream pipeline availability reached 100 per cent in November, helping stabilise evacuation and production.

NNPC also disclosed progress on key gas infrastructure projects, including the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, which completed mainline welding and pressure testing and is on track for completion in 2026.

Work also advanced on the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben gas pipeline, with geotechnical data acquisition completed at the River Niger crossing.

Beyond operations, the NNPC Foundation won five awards at the 2025 SERAS Sustainability Africa Awards, including Most Responsible Organisation in Africa and Best in Gender Equality, while rehabilitation works at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, reached 90.1 per cent completion by the end of November.

