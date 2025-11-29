NNPC/Heirs Energies JV Doubles Gas Output to 135mmscfd After Rigless Well Recompletion in OML 17

LAGOS, Nov. 29, 2025 (Naija247news) – The NNPC/Heirs Energies Joint Venture has achieved an industry-first rigless recompletion of a major non-associated gas well in OML 17, doubling output to 135 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) and strengthening domestic energy supply.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chidimma Ugbojiaku of Heirs Energies said the intervention represents a breakthrough in Nigeria’s gas-focused upstream strategy, delivering higher output at a fraction of the cost of drilling a new well.

She said the increased gas supply is already improving system-wide power generation and advancing the country’s energy-security agenda.

According to her, power generation at TransAfam Power has quadrupled—rising from about 50 megawatts to more than 180MW, with peaks of 200MW. Other power plants supplied by the JV, including FIPL and Geometric Power, have also recorded more stable operations and higher output.

Combined power generated from JV-supplied plants has increased from roughly 100MW to over 350MW, cutting blackouts, stabilising electricity supply, and supporting hospitals, schools, and manufacturing clusters across the eastern corridor.

Ugbojiaku said Presidential Adviser on Energy Olu Verheijen commended Heirs Energies CEO Osa Igiehon, describing the achievement as “a testament to Nigerian engineering excellence,” and assured the JV of continued federal support as it expands its national energy contributions.

She explained that the breakthrough well had been shut in for years due to high water production. Rather than drill a new well, the JV adopted a rigless through-tubing recompletion into an untapped reservoir—completing the project safely, ahead of schedule, and at just 15 per cent of the cost of a new well.

NNPC’s Upstream Vice President, Udy Ntia, said the project underscores the company’s commitment to unlocking Nigeria’s vast gas potential. He added that the JV demonstrates how innovation and partnership can deliver substantial value to the nation.

Similarly, Seyi Omotowa of NUIMS said the operation aligns with the agency’s drive for safe, efficient upstream development. “It is a model for the innovative solutions needed to optimise Nigeria’s hydrocarbon assets,” he said.

Heirs Energies CEO Osa Igiehon highlighted the resilience and technical skills of the company’s 100 per cent Nigerian workforce, noting that the recompletion also demonstrates the firm’s capacity to efficiently manage brownfield assets. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to driving Nigeria’s gas-to-power ambitions through innovation-led operations and sustainable energy solutions crafted for Africa’s development needs.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.