NNPC Faces N30.3tn Inter-Company Debt Amid Expansion and Financial Pressure

Abuja, Jan. 4, 2026 – The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) is grappling with mounting financial pressures, as inter-company debts owed by its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and related entities surged to N30.3 trillion in 2024, highlighting liquidity strains despite the company’s ongoing transformation into a commercially oriented national oil company.

The 2024 audited financial statements of NNPC revealed that debts owed by subsidiaries and affiliates rose by 70.4 per cent — from N17.78tn in 2023 to N30.3tn at the end of December 2024. Analysts say this sharp increase raises concerns about internal financial discipline, cash flow management, and the long-term sustainability of the group.

An examination of the accounts shows that out of 32 operating subsidiaries, only eight are free from inter-company indebtedness, while refineries, trading arms, and gas infrastructure units accounted for the bulk of receivables.

The Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited tops the list, with inter-company debts rising to N4.22tn from N2.00tn in 2023, reflecting years of operational downtime and rehabilitation costs. The Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited owed N2.39tn, up from N1.36tn, while the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited recorded N2.06tn, up from N1.17tn the previous year. Despite multiple turnaround maintenance efforts, these refineries have yet to reach commercially sustainable production levels and remain dependent on the parent company for operational support.

Trading operations also contributed significantly to the debt surge. NNPC Trading SA alone owed the parent company N19.15tn, more than double the N8.57tn recorded in 2023. Other notable receivables include NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (N847.98bn), Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company Limited (N466.74bn), and various power plants and joint ventures, collectively reflecting the sprawling inter-company obligations within the group.

While NNPC’s Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at N5.4tn on revenue of N45.1tn — representing increases of 64 per cent and 88 per cent respectively over 2023 — experts warn that the surge in internal debts underscores persistent inefficiencies.

Liquidity and Governance Concerns

Petroleum economist Prof. Wumi Iledare described the N30.3tn debt figure as a “governance test” rather than an outright insolvency issue. He noted that such inter-company obligations, largely owed by subsidiaries to the parent company itself, indicate weak commercial discipline.

“Only eight out of 32 subsidiaries being debt-free tells us this is not bad luck; it is a structural problem. Cash meant for investment and maintenance is tied up, and profitable units end up subsidising weaker ones. The solution is not debt forgiveness but strict enforcement of settlement timelines and accountability for subsidiary performance,” he said.

Similarly, Jeremiah Olatide, CEO of Petroleumprice.ng, called the 70 per cent increase a sign of “financial recklessness” and emphasized the importance of proper debt management to sustain the company’s operations and planned divestments.

Government Intervention and Debt Relief

NNPC has also been navigating legacy debts owed to the Federation Account. In a move to ease financial pressure, President Bola Tinubu approved the cancellation of $1.42bn and N5.57tn in historical debts following a reconciliation of records.

Additionally, the company has begun divesting non-core assets, including stakes in refineries, pipelines, and power plants, to unlock value, improve liquidity, and attract external investment.

Rising Borrowings and Strategic Projects

The audited report revealed that NNPC’s borrowings more than doubled in 2024, climbing from N55.7bn in 2023 to N122.8bn, largely to fund strategic projects such as the Gwagwalada Independent Power Project. Interest on these facilities is tied to market benchmarks plus margins and liquidity premiums.

Experts say that while NNPC shows strong headline profitability, the complex inter-company debt dynamics must be addressed for the company to operate sustainably and attract investor confidence.

Looking Ahead

Industry analysts stress that resolving inter-company receivables and payables is critical for NNPC’s successful execution of its divestment strategy, operational efficiency, and transition into a fully commercial entity under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Prof. Iledare concluded: “This is a defining moment. If inter-company debt continues unchecked, it will recreate old inefficiencies. But with strict governance and commercial discipline, NNPC can emerge as a truly profitable, globally competitive national oil company.”

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.