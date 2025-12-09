NNPC E&P Hits Record 355,000 bpd, Highest Output Since 1989 — Nigeria’s Energy Revival Already Underway, Says Ojulari

NNPC E&P Limited Hits Record 355,000 bpd Production

…Nigeria’s Energy Revival Already Happening, Says Ojulari

On December 1st, 2025, NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL), the flagship upstream subsidiary of NNPC Limited, achieved a record production level of 355,000 barrels of oil per day, its highest daily output since 1989.

The milestone marks a significant step forward for Nigeria’s upstream sector and reflects the company’s ongoing transformation anchored on efficiency and discipline.

The figures show genuine transformation: average daily production surged 52%, rising from 203,000 barrels per day in 2023 to 312,000 in 2025.

This record growth is no coincidence; it stems from a clear strategy anchored on operational excellence, strong asset management, and structured field development. NEPL’s performance demonstrates that with the right leadership, strengthened systems, and a committed workforce, Nigeria’s upstream sector can overcome years of instability.

The achievement converts national ambition into measurable momentum. The presidential targets of 2 million barrels per day by 2027 and 3 million by 2030 have often appeared aspirational. NEPL’s delivery brings them closer to reality.

Speaking on the development, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, the Group CEO of NNPC Limited pointed out that the milestone is proof that Nigeria’s energy revival is not a dream; it is already happening.

“By showing its ability to exceed its own production benchmarks, NEPL confirms that the essential building blocks for scaling national output are being firmly established. The achievement signals that the machinery of production—equipment, processes, capabilities, and partnerships—can be driven with commercial discipline to produce real and positive outcomes,” Ojulari stated.

He noted that the achievement reinforces confidence nationally and across the global energy landscape, assuring partners and investors that Nigeria is committed to reaffirming its role as a dependable energy supplier.

Also speaking, Udy Ntia, the Executive Vice President, Upstream, observed that the milestone goes beyond the 355,000 bpd figure.

“In a sector where shortcuts can yield short-term wins but long-term damage, NEPL is making a different point: sustainable progress must rest on responsible operations. This ensures that scaling production does not compromise worker safety, community wellbeing, or environmental protection. It reinforces a shift away from extraction at any cost towards sustainable value creation—a core requirement for any modern energy company seeking global relevance,” Ntia added.

Nicolas Foucart, MD, NEPL also noted that NEPL’s record-setting performance mirrors the broader transformation unfolding across NNPC Limited.

“This is a story shaped by leadership that charts a clear course; by partnerships built on alignment and accountability; and by a workforce whose hard work is turning goals into measurable progress. Our people, our processes, and principles are the real engines behind this success. We are building for tomorrow, not just celebrating today,” Foucart stated.

He added: “For Nigerians, this accomplishment means far more than increased barrels; it translates into greater national revenue, stronger energy security, and a more resilient economic foundation. NEPL has not only produced more hydrocarbons; it has reignited belief in what Nigeria’s energy sector can achieve with the right systems, culture, and dedication.”

NNPC E&P Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas resources.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.