NNPC Completes Key AKK Pipeline Milestone, Eyes Industrial Boost for Northern Nigeria

ABUJA, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria, Dec. 29, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC Ltd is pinning its industrial hopes on the long-delayed $2.8 billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, following a briefing of President Bola Tinubu, the company’s CEO said on Sunday.

Bashir Ojulari, Group CEO of NNPC Ltd, told reporters that welding of the pipeline’s main line—including the crucial River Niger crossing—has been completed, overcoming an obstacle that has delayed the project for years. Ojulari said this milestone clears the way for the northern region to receive “gas in its full form” early next year, setting the stage for new industrial activity.

“This is not just about energy,” Ojulari said. “It’s about industrialisation—fertiliser plants, power generation, and gas-based industries in Kaduna, Kano, Abuja, and Ajaokuta. We expect to see industrial parks spring up.”

First conceived in 2008, the AKK pipeline is central to Nigeria’s plan to turn its vast gas reserves into economic growth engines. The north has historically suffered from chronic power shortages and limited energy infrastructure, factors that have constrained manufacturing and industrial expansion.

Ojulari also outlined NNPC’s production targets, noting that oil output is projected to rise to 1.8 million barrels per day in 2026 from around 1.7 million this year, while gas production will continue to grow. He credited reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act for enabling NNPC to function as a profit-driven entity, reducing reliance on federal allocations.

President Tinubu, according to Ojulari, reiterated his vision for attracting $30 billion in new investments by 2030 and achieving oil output of 2 million barrels per day by 2027.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.