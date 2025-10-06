NNPC CEO Attributes Cooking Gas Price Hike to PENGASSAN Strike, Warns Retailers Against Inflating Costs

Naija247news – Abuja (October 6, 2025):

The recent surge in cooking gas prices across Nigeria, which has left households and businesses concerned, has been attributed to a temporary disruption in operations caused by last week’s strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, explained.

Speaking with State House correspondents, Ojulari said the industrial action halted loading and distribution for several days, leading to what he described as an “artificial rise” in prices.

“The increase you saw was relatively artificial because for the period of the strike, movements and loading were delayed by about two, three days. And because of that, you see that impact. As things return back to normal, it takes some time for distribution to be fully restored,” Ojulari said.

The NNPC boss also cautioned against opportunistic price inflation by some retailers, noting that certain sellers took advantage of the supply disruption to raise costs.

“As you know, in Nigeria, people take opportunity. With that delay, some of the people that had existing resources and reserves had to put up the price,” he added.

Ojulari assured Nigerians that prices are expected to ease as the supply chain stabilizes.

“My expectation is that now that things are back to normal, prices should return to what they were before the strike,” he said.

The strike, which stemmed from the dismissal of Nigerian workers at Dangote Refinery, temporarily stalled operations at key petroleum facilities, underscoring the fragile nature of energy supply chains in the country and the impact of industrial action on domestic fuel markets.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.