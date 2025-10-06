Menu
Oil & Gas

NNPC CEO Attributes Cooking Gas Price Hike to PENGASSAN Strike, Warns Retailers Against Inflating Costs

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Naija247news – Abuja (October 6, 2025):

The recent surge in cooking gas prices across Nigeria, which has left households and businesses concerned, has been attributed to a temporary disruption in operations caused by last week’s strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, explained.

Speaking with State House correspondents, Ojulari said the industrial action halted loading and distribution for several days, leading to what he described as an “artificial rise” in prices.

“The increase you saw was relatively artificial because for the period of the strike, movements and loading were delayed by about two, three days. And because of that, you see that impact. As things return back to normal, it takes some time for distribution to be fully restored,” Ojulari said.

The NNPC boss also cautioned against opportunistic price inflation by some retailers, noting that certain sellers took advantage of the supply disruption to raise costs.

“As you know, in Nigeria, people take opportunity. With that delay, some of the people that had existing resources and reserves had to put up the price,” he added.

Ojulari assured Nigerians that prices are expected to ease as the supply chain stabilizes.

“My expectation is that now that things are back to normal, prices should return to what they were before the strike,” he said.

The strike, which stemmed from the dismissal of Nigerian workers at Dangote Refinery, temporarily stalled operations at key petroleum facilities, underscoring the fragile nature of energy supply chains in the country and the impact of industrial action on domestic fuel markets.

 

 

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

FG: Nigeria Greater Than PENGASSAN, Dangote Refinery Must Be Protected
"We Are Setting Minimum Standards for Agent Banking in Nigeria" — CBN on New Regulatory Framework
Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonyehttps://naija247news.com/
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors. He reports on energy policy, market trends, and sustainability with a focus on informing public discourse and decision-makers.

