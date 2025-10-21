Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer, Brother, 10 Others Arraigned Over Protest in Abuja

Naija247news reports that the Nigeria Police have arraigned Nnamdi Kanu’s legal counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, his brother Prince Emmanuel Kanu, and ten others over their involvement in the recent FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest held in Abuja on Monday.

Naija247news gathered that the group was charged in court for allegedly inciting public disturbance and breaching public peace by defying a standing court order that restricted protests around sensitive areas of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Naija247news, the charges stem from their alleged actions during the protest, which included obstructing the free flow of traffic, chanting war songs, and demanding the immediate release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija247news understands that the court documents detailing the charges were made public by former National Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Nigeria (HRCN), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, via his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday.

According to Naija247news, the police maintained that the protestors’ activities infringed on the rights of other citizens by blocking movement and creating tension in the city. The FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest took place near the Transcorp Hilton area, a location reportedly marked as restricted under the court’s directive.

Naija247news gathered that Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, while speaking on Channels Television’s *Politics Today* programme on Monday, confirmed the arrests and announced that charges would follow promptly.

“We arrested Nnamdi Kanu’s brother and his lawyer because they insisted on gaining access to restricted areas,” Hundeyin said. “Six others were arrested at Transcorp for the same reason, making a total of eight at the time. Following further developments, that number increased to twelve.”

Naija247news understands that the suspects were held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and following the conclusion of preliminary investigations, the police proceeded with prosecution in under 24 hours.

The arrests and subsequent arraignment have drawn sharp reactions from civil society actors and human rights advocates, some of whom question the legality of the charges, especially in the context of freedom of expression and assembly.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.