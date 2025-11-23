Menu
“Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria’s Jails Now Hold More Innocent Citizens Than Almost Anywhere in the World”

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Thousands of Nigerians are currently imprisoned for crimes they did not commit, victims of a criminal justice system riddled with indifference, error, and selective enforcement.

Nigeria’s jails now hold more innocent citizens than almost anywhere else in the world. The statistics reveal a deeply flawed system where police and prosecutors operate with little accountability, and courts routinely rely on weak or fabricated evidence. Mistaken identity, false testimony, and junk evidence have destroyed lives and exposed a criminal justice framework incapable of delivering fair outcomes.

The system itself perpetuates injustice. Evidence is often manufactured, proof of innocence ignored, and legal principles applied inconsistently. There is one system for high-profile figures like Nnamdi Kanu and another for Boko Haram and Fulani terrorists. This is not merely negligence—it is structural bias.

The sentencing of Nnamdi Kanu to life imprisonment underscores the rot at the heart of Nigeria’s justice system. His trial was predictable from the outset, reflecting a system that targets some while protecting others. Meanwhile, Boko Haram and Fulani terrorists continue their killing sprees across the country without arrest, prosecution, or meaningful sanction. Instead, they receive government-backed protection, rehabilitation, and “repentance” programs—options denied to Kanu.

This stark double standard has profound consequences. Unequal justice erodes public trust, fuels anger, and drives social unrest. Citizens who witness the law applied unevenly lose faith in institutions, leading to lawlessness, disillusionment, and rising crime rates. When justice is selective, peace becomes impossible.

The wider impact is alarming. Nigeria’s criminal justice system is not just a failure—it is a source of instability. Biased enforcement, inconsistent penalties, and impunity for armed groups encourage further violence. The country’s social contract is fraying, with the law serving the powerful while ordinary citizens remain unprotected.

In Nigeria today, justice is conditional and selective. Peace is impossible without accountability. Until the government addresses the structural inequalities that underpin the criminal justice system, the cycle of injustice, lawlessness, and insecurity will continue unchecked.

The message is clear: where there is no justice, there can be no peace. And until Nigeria restores fairness and accountability in its justice system, the country will remain trapped in a spiral of impunity, unrest, and insecurity.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

