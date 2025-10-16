Nnamdi Kanu Medically Cleared to Stand Trial, Federal High Court Confirms

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that the health of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is not life-threatening and that he is fit to stand trial.

The announcement was made on Thursday following a health assessment ordered by the court, aimed at resolving conflicting medical reports submitted by the defence and prosecution teams.

“The defendant’s ailment does not pose any immediate danger to his life and he is medically fit to participate in his trial,” the NMA panel reported.

Court Proceedings and Medical Assessment

Justice James Omotosho, presiding over Kanu’s trial, had earlier directed the NMA to independently assess the IPOB leader’s health after disagreements arose between medical reports presented by both parties.

The panel’s findings were submitted to the court on October 13 by the prosecution team, led by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), and partly read aloud during Thursday’s proceedings.

Relying on the medical report and in the absence of objections from legal counsel, Justice Omotosho ruled that Kanu could proceed with his trial.

Defence Timeline

The court granted Kanu six consecutive days starting from October 23 to open and close his defence. This schedule marks a critical phase in the ongoing trial related to alleged terrorism charges filed by the Federal Government.

Additionally, the judge approved an oral application by Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), allowing the defendant to consult privately with his legal team outside the Department of State Services (DSS) premises.

Agabi had argued that the defence feared their discussions might be monitored or recorded by DSS personnel. The court ruled that the private consultation will take place within the courtroom, restricted to Kanu and his lawyers, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on October 22, ahead of the trial resumption on October 23.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.